NEW YORK, NY (February 2, 2017) - Reports indicate that President Trump may issue an Executive Order that will encourage sweeping discrimination against LGBT people and women. Lambda Legal released the following statement in response to a leaked draft of the order:



'The reported Executive Order is a direct attack on lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people, everyone living with HIV, women, and all Americans who love liberty,' said Lambda Legal CEO Rachel B. Tiven. 'The immediate public outcry in response to the leaked order confirmed what we already know: people overwhelmingly reject discrimination against LGBT people and don't want taxpayer money to fund hatred. Bigotry - whether against LGBT people, women, Muslim immigrants or refugees - has no place in our country.



'The Administration needs to stand down. Lambda Legal is remaining vigilant and is ready to file suit if this Executive Order is issued.'



About Lambda Legal

Lambda Legal is the nation's oldest and largest national legal organization working to achieve full recognition of the rights of lesbians, gay men, bisexuals, transgender people, and everyone living with HIV.



Courtesy of Lambda Legal



