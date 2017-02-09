|
|
|The Children's Film Festival Seattle welcomes all families
|
Northwest Film Forum continues to roll out the red carpet for its 12th edition of Children's Film Festival Seattle - the largest and most respected film festival of its kind west of the Mississippi.
The festival opened last weekend and continues through February 11 with all screenings at Northwest Film Forum (1515 12th Avenue) in the bustling heart of Capitol Hill.
The family-friendly extravaganza celebrates the best and brightest in international cinema made for children and young people, and includes 186 films from 52 countries, spanning the globe from North to South America, Africa, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Events will include animation, features, shorts and hands-on filmmaking workshops, all crafted with care to appeal to a wide range of age groups.
The festival also includes a number of programs that celebrate families and kids of all genders and makeup. For example, Totem: Family Song in the shorts program, 'Family Time,' is a musical tribute to families in all shapes, sizes and parental configurations. In the shorts program, 'Destination,' the film Summer With Monkey King, introduces audiences to a girl determined to overcome gender bias to play the part of a king in her school play.
Another entire shorts program, 'No Bullies Allowed,' gives examples of brave and determined kids who fight back against cruelty.
Features also show strong kids overcoming gender stereotypes. Girlhood is celebrated in Heidi. Boxing for Freedom, a documentary for older kids, tells the amazing story of female boxers in Afghanistan. And two other features, At Eye Level and Frog, tell stories of transformational change taking place within non-conventional families.
Full festival schedule and tickets are available at www.childrensfilmfestivalseattle.org. Admission to most public programs is $6 for Film Forum members, $8 for children under 12 and seniors, and $11 general admission. Special pricing applies to some programs. Festival passes are also available.
Share on Facebook
Share on Delicious
Share on StumbleUpon!
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Josh Davis plays The Pajama Game
------------------------------
The Children's Film Festival Seattle welcomes all families
------------------------------
Bring Down the House a refreshing and spirited set of productions
------------------------------
The Victor Janusz Trio with special guest, Joey Kline, jammed songs from the '70s and beyond at Egan's in Ballard!
------------------------------
Dyllan Murray on growing up with Gay fathers and the release of his new song on equality to benefit GLAAD and the Trevor Project!
------------------------------
Melissa Etheridge and Todrick Hall coming to Seattle this spring, Lady GaGa set for Super Bowl performance this weekend
------------------------------
Seattle's sexiest dinner theatre opens FRENCH KISS Valentine's Day Weekend
------------------------------
Lambda Literary announces the 1st Annual LAMBDA LITFEST LOS ANGELES - March 6-12
Honoring LGBTQ writers in Southern California
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
Letters
------------------------------
JoJo is back: R&B-pop singer talks about gay fans and Grammys ahead of Seattle performance
------------------------------
89th Annual Academy Awards nominees:
Thoughts and reactions
------------------------------
Screen Actors Guild Awards:
Surprise wins for Hidden Figures and Washington stir up Oscar races, Lily Tomlin receives Lifetime Achievement Award
------------------------------
Game Resident Evil unleashes a final chapter
------------------------------
The Space Between Us an interplanetary bore
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------