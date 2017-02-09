Northwest Film Forum continues to roll out the red carpet for its 12th edition of Children's Film Festival Seattle - the largest and most respected film festival of its kind west of the Mississippi.



The festival opened last weekend and continues through February 11 with all screenings at Northwest Film Forum (1515 12th Avenue) in the bustling heart of Capitol Hill.



The family-friendly extravaganza celebrates the best and brightest in international cinema made for children and young people, and includes 186 films from 52 countries, spanning the globe from North to South America, Africa, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Events will include animation, features, shorts and hands-on filmmaking workshops, all crafted with care to appeal to a wide range of age groups.



The festival also includes a number of programs that celebrate families and kids of all genders and makeup. For example, Totem: Family Song in the shorts program, 'Family Time,' is a musical tribute to families in all shapes, sizes and parental configurations. In the shorts program, 'Destination,' the film Summer With Monkey King, introduces audiences to a girl determined to overcome gender bias to play the part of a king in her school play.



Another entire shorts program, 'No Bullies Allowed,' gives examples of brave and determined kids who fight back against cruelty.



Features also show strong kids overcoming gender stereotypes. Girlhood is celebrated in Heidi. Boxing for Freedom, a documentary for older kids, tells the amazing story of female boxers in Afghanistan. And two other features, At Eye Level and Frog, tell stories of transformational change taking place within non-conventional families.



Full festival schedule and tickets are available at www.childrensfilmfestivalseattle.org. Admission to most public programs is $6 for Film Forum members, $8 for children under 12 and seniors, and $11 general admission. Special pricing applies to some programs. Festival passes are also available.



