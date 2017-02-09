by MK Scott - SGN A&E Writer



THE VICTOR JANUSZ TRIO

W/JOEY KLINE

EGAN'S BALLARD JAM HOUSE

January 27



On Friday, January 27, after a six-month absence, Seattle's amazing pianoman, Victor Janusz, along with his VJ Trio band members Steve-O, on drums, and Medearis Dixson, on sax, appeared in a return engagement at Egan's Ballard Jam House (1707 NW Market St.)



The show was titled 'At 17: Songs from the '70s and beyond' and special guest, local crooner Joey Kline, joined Vic and Company on several numbers.



From protest to pop, the spirited, musical triad covered the gamut from The Jackson 5 ('I'll Be There') to Todd Rundgren ('Love Is the Answer') and from Elton John ('Rocket Man' and 'Goodbye, Yellow brick Road') to The Carpenters ('Superstar').



Kline even did a medley that featured theme songs from the 'Love Boat' and 'Love, American Style' and a special hat throwing tribute to the late, great Mary Tyler Moore with 'Love is All Around.'



Other notable songs performed were Carole King-David Palmer's 'Jazzman,' Steely Dan's 'Deacon Blues,' and Janis Ian's 'At 17.'



For the encore, Joey performed his cute new song, 'Dim Sum,' from his new CD.



The evening was great fun, the atmosphere warm and friendly, and the audience was encouraged to sing along.



Any time Vic's trio performs it is always a treat!



Check out Joey Kline's new CD called Forever Blowing Bubbles available on Amazon and CD Baby.



Also, check out Victor's CD Living Blue State.



UPCOMING VICTOR JANUSZ APPEARANCE: On Saturday, February 11 enjoy 'Music for Valentines' with Vic & MD @ Saltys On Alki (1936 Harbor Ave SW) 10am-2 pm. For reservations, call 206-937-1600.



For more information about this and future VJ and VJ3 engagements check the Facebook page for 'Victor Janusz Band.'



MK Scott is a local arts blogger. Check out his blog at outviewonline.com



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!