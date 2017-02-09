by MK Scott - SGN Contributing Writer



Singer Dyllan Murray, 18, has released his new single 'No Wrong Way' featuring Kira Kosarin. The song explores equality for love between all races and genders, focusing specifically on the acceptance of love within the LGBTQ community. In the video it shows the budding romance of two teen boys who are also a bi-racial couple (one black and one white). The video also explores the budding love of one boy and his reaction and acceptance when he finds out his girlfriend is transgender.



The LA-based Dyllan was raised by his two fathers and embraced music from a young age.



Naturally gifted with vocal skills, he soon expanded his musical base playing guitar and drums. Dyllan's musical influences began with the teen pop explosion of the '90s and 2000s - including Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC. His latest inspirations include the current efforts of Justin Timberlake, Maroon 5, Justin Bieber and Robin Thicke. These successful artists have had a profound influence on Dyllan's rhythmic sound, which lends itself to the current pop landscape.



Recently, Dyllan toured nationwide in support of his latest independent single release titled 'Prove Me Wrong' which was produced by Poo Bear. Former tour dates include performing with Mindless Behavior, Aaron Carter, Jack & Jack and Digifest tours.



All proceeds from the sales of 'No Wrong Way' will benefit GLAAD and The Trevor Project.



I had the opportunity to talk with Dyllan recently and ask him about growing up in a Gay household and working for LGBTQ Rights.



MK Scott: Dyllan, tell us about the concept of your new single, 'No Wrong Way.'



Dyllan Murray: The concept for 'No Wrong Way' was to inspire pride and acceptance in equal rights. The issue of equality for all has never been more relevant than it is right now, and we need to continue talking about it.



MK: In the video, you feature a gay (bi-racial) couple and a straight couple with one being transgender female? Bravo on the casting!



Murray: Yes, I definitely wanted to represent multiple groups. Love comes in all forms. The race or gender or sexual orientation of the person you have fallen in love with shouldn't matter.



MK: The song is a duet with Kira Kosarin. How did she get involved?



Murray: Kira Kosarin got involved through my manager. The song originally didn't have her on it, but after talking about it we decided that it made sense to have a female voice delivering this message as well.



MK: And your song 'Prove Me Wrong' was produced by Justin Bieber. What was he like to work with?



Murray: My song 'Prove Me Wrong' was produced by Poo Bear, who has also produced Justin Bieber and many others. It was amazing to work with him - he is super-talented and helped me create such amazing records.



MK: So you have an interest in this because you had two fathers and that you were not gay yourself?



Murray: I created 'No Wrong Way' for my dads as a Christmas gift, which now turned into my new single. I am not gay myself, but I very much support the LGBTQ community.



MK: And you are donating all proceeds to GLAAD and the Trevor Project?



Murray: Yes, all the proceeds are going to GLAAD and the Trevor Project. These organizations and the incredible work they do have always been inspiring and important to me.



MK: What is next?



Murray: Right now I am getting into acting and creating an app on the side. More on those soon!



'No Wrong Way' is currently available on ITunes. All proceeds from the sales will benefit GLAAD and The Trevor Project.



About GLAAD

Leading the conversation. Shaping the media narrative. Changing the culture. That's GLAAD at work. glaad.org



About The Trevor Project

Founded in 1998 by the creators of the Academy Award®-winning short film TREVOR, The Trevor Project is the leading national organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning (LGBTQ) young people ages 13-24. thetrevorproject.org



MK Scott is a local-based blogger. Check out his blog, outviewonline.com.



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!