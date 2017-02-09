by Albert Rodriguez - SGN A&E Writer



Melissa Etheridge is coming this way again. The Oscar and Grammy winner will perform at the Paramount Theatre on May 7 in a show called 'This is MEmphis Rock & Soul: A Soul-ute to Stax Records,' which follows the release of last year's MEmphis Rock and Soul, her fourteenth studio album. The concert will feature songs from the new record and most likely fan favorites from previous albums, such as 'Come to My Window,' 'I'm the Only One,' 'Ain't It Heavy,' 'I Want to Come Over' and 'Bring Me Some Water.' And if we're lucky, we might just hear Etheridge perform 'Pulse,' written for the victims of the Orlando killings. Tickets, priced between $41 and $125, are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com, in person at the Paramount Theatre box office, or by phone at 1-800-745-3000. By the way, I still get chills each time I listen to 'Like the Way I Do.'



Todrick Hall, who interviewed a year ago with Seattle Gay News, (SGN, June 17, 2016 - http://www.sgn.org/sgnnews44_25/page21.cfm) is headed back to Seattle, after wowing everybody who attended his performance last summer in Tacoma. The openly gay multi-talented entertainer has appeared in several theatrical productions, including a Broadway run with Kinky Boots and as a main judge on 'RuPaul's Drag Race's' second season of 'All Stars.' This besides being a huge YouTube sensation. Straight Outta Oz, staged at the Pantages Theater in 2016, now comes to the Emerald City for a single night showing, scheduled for May 12 at the Moore Theatre. The production is a modern interpretation of The Wizard of Oz that focuses on Hall's childhood and upbringing, instead of Dorothy. Tickets for Todrick Hall are available at Ticketmaster.com, in person at the Paramount Theatre box office, or by phone at 1-800-745-3000.



Fresh off the announcement of being the new face of Tiffany & Co.'s Legendary Style advertising campaign, Lady GaGa will appear to millions of people around the world when she takes center stage - or, make that center field - on Sunday afternoon at the Super Bowl. The gay icon has roughly 12 minutes to impress a live crowd at Houston's NRG Stadium and an enormous televised global audience with a medley of songs from her eclectic catalog, which means she'll only be able to squeeze in 4 to 5 of her hits. Although everything is under wraps until this weekend, there's no way she'll walk off that stage without singing 'Just Dance' and 'Poker Face'; those are guaranteed to be on her mini set list. 'Bad Romance' is certainly possible, as is her latest single 'Perfect Illusion' (gotta promote that new album, right?), but I'm not sure 'Born This Way' would be fitting for the occasion, so that song is up in the air. I don't think she'll venture into anything outside of mainstream radio material, but if she happens to throw in a surprise it could be something from her album with Tony Bennett - then again, jazz and football aren't a likely combo. A bigger question is whether the pop star will make any kind of political statement during her brief performance? Probably not, if she ever wants to be on national television again. But she is Lady GaGa, so that remains to be seen. Super Bowl LI airs February 5 at 3:30pm (Pacific time) with the Halftime Show starting shortly after the 2nd quarter.



I want to announce a few more shows, so get your calendars out. Indie rock ensemble The New Pornographers are set to appear April 15 at the Moore Theatre, electronic act Cashmere Cat returns to Seattle on May 5 at The Showbox Market, folk veteran David Crosby & Friends will play the Neptune Theatre on May 3, actor-turned-singer Kiefer Sutherland will jam at the Tractor Tavern on May 7, '70s/'80s group Steve Miller Band rolls to White River Amphitheatre on August 5 and Grammy-winning rock band Kings of Leon zips over to The Gorge Amphitheatre on August 26.



Finally, the Upstream Music Fest + Summit has revealed its first artists. Hometown musicians Macklemore and Quincy Jones will appear as keynote speakers for the event, taking place May 11-13 in downtown Seattle. More updates coming soon.



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!