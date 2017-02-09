World-class dinner theatre in the historic Pike Place Market features Can Can's resident, professional dance company (Can Can Dance Company) performing 14 shows per week. With choreography ranging from classic, modern, cabaret, burlesque, performance art as well as all new costumes and scenic design, FRENCH KISS is sure to be a highlight of the theatrical season. The show is the culmination of over a decade of collaboration among the company's long-time-creative-team Chris Pink (Founder/Artistic Director), Fae Pink (Choreographer), Jonathan Betchtel (Production Manager/Principal Host) and Tj Davis (Scenic Projection Designer). Thematically the production was developed from the ground up with juxtapositions of love, passion and romance in a spectrum of gender/relationship variations. The cast includes long-time Seattle favorites Fiona Minx, Neon Keon, Baby Kate, Dapper Dave, Sugar Shay, Fair Elise and many more.



In celebration of opening weekend, our kitchen will pull out all the stops and feature a specially prepared, Market-fresh, 4-course, Champagne dinner (for 7pm shows) crafted by Chef John Gilbert. Following opening weekend festivities, we will return to our delectable, three-course dinner menu.



FRENCH KISS opens Friday February 10 for a special Valentine's run (Friday-Tuesday) and continues regular repertoire after opening weekend with 14 shows per week Wed-Sun (times vary) closing Sunday, May 28. Tickets: $30-$125. Can Can is located at 94 Pike St. B.



About the Company

Nestled beneath the glass-tiled sidewalk of First Avenue; shrouded below the century-old Corner Market Building of the Historic Pike Place Market, lies the infamous Can Can Kitchen & Cabaret (94 Pike St. B). Evocative of Paris at the turn of the 20th century, this Vaudevillian chapel is a time-capsule where audiences are transported to a bygone era of live-theater glitz and glamour. At the heart of the institution is Can Can's Production and Creative team, who develops new works regularly (featuring ever-changing choreography, scenic design, costumes and music) throughout the year featuring the Can Can Dance Company. Each production is paired with a seasonal, market-fresh menu, prepared by Can Can's acclaimed kitchen. Guests delight in dinner shows Wednesday through Sunday, 5pm to close. There's also never a cover for our absinthe & craft cocktail bar. Whether your day demands dinner, drinks, or world-class entertainment, there's alway a little something for the adventurous at Can Can.



Can Can Factoids

o Can Can performs over 14 show per week, 750 shows per year (including shows at partner venues), more shows than any other theatre company in the Northwest.



o Can Can has up to 6 individual shows in repertoire per year that run anywhere from 2 weeks to 3 months at at time.



o The company employs over 15 full and part-time dancers and 25 employees year round.



o All shows presented at Can Can are created by Can Can's creative team using classically trained professional performers.



Courtesy of Can Can Productions



