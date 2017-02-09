by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



The Seattle City Council unanimously passed a resolution on January 30 affirming that the city is a 'welcoming city' for immigrants, refugees, and Muslims.



An overflow crowd of more than 200 people broke into a standing ovation at the vote.



'In just ten days, the Trump administration has made a mockery of the Constitution,' said City Councilmember Lorena González, who sponsored the resolution.



'My parents first came to this country as undocumented immigrants,' she explained. 'My parents are not rapists, murderers, or drug dealers, Mr. Trump!



'Seattle, are you ready to stand as one?'



The entire audience stood and cheered.



Beyond extending a welcome to refugees, González's resolution imposes some practical restrictions on local police.



First, it will prevent Seattle police from assisting other police departments in hunting undocumented immigrants.



The Seattle ordinance that directs the Seattle Police Department (SPD) not to inquire into an individual's immigration status will now take precedence over SPD's 'mutual aid' agreement with other police departments.



González's resolution directs city employees 'to not detain or arrest any individual based upon an administrative or civil immigration warrant for a violation of federal civil immigration law' unless a federal judge has issued a warrant for the individual, and not merely when another police jurisdiction asks them to do so.



The resolution also directs SPD to provide a list of all the mutual aid agreements it has with other police agencies. Seattle police will have to identify which police agencies have promised to help federal immigration police find and arrest undocumented immigrants, as well as which ones have not.



Finally, the list must be accompanied by 'proposed amendments to the city's mutual aid agreements with jurisdictions that have not explicitly rejected offers' to help federal agents hunt undocumented immigrants, so that SPD's mutual aid responsibilities do not conflict with Seattle's sanctuary city laws.



The resolution also directs city departments to develop a plan for 'assisting children and families associated with Seattle Public Schools affected by federal policies directed at immigrants and refugees' and earmarks a quarter million dollars for this purpose.



It creates an Equity Cabinet to advise the mayor and other city officials on how to protect at-risk residents from the Trump regime. The Equity Cabinet will be charged to develop 'a strategy for the creation and funding of a legal defense fund to assist immigrant and refugee individuals and families.'



The resolution also states that Seattle is also a welcoming city to homeless people.



Finally, the resolution defends the Black Lives Matter movement, saying the city 'rejects any effort to criminalize or attack the Black Lives Matter social justice movement.'



It is not yet clear what response the City Council resolution and statements from Mayor Ed Murray will draw from the Trump administration.



Trump has signed an executive order designed to punish cities that refuse to cooperate with federal immigration agents by stripping their federal funding. Although Seattle could lose more than $85 million, Murray said he was prepared to 'lose every penny' to protect immigrants.



City Councilmember Mike O'Brien said he was bracing for the loss of federal money.



'As a community, we're going to have to figure out what happens when the fed unfunds things we need,' he said before the vote on González's resolution. 'I am just personally bracing myself for what the world looks like.'



