by Albert Rodriguez - SGN A&E Writer



SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS

January 29



If your money's on La La Land and Casey Affleck to win Best Picture and Best Actor at this month's Academy Awards, you might want to reconsider your bets. At last weekend's Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, it was Hidden Figures that prevailed in the category for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, the top accolade given out during the ceremony; and for the record, La La Land wasn't even nominated. Meanwhile, Denzel Washington pickpocketed the Lead Actor trophy from the expected winner Casey Affleck to set up a possible Oscars showdown.



The story of three African-American female mathematicians hired by NASA in the early 60s, a time when segregation was very much prevalent, Hidden Figures has not only earned critical acclaim and an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture, but it has become a box office hit during its short release. The film stars Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae, who has particularly been a strong advocate for LGBT rights, including speaking out against Kim Burrell's anti-gay comments that presumably led to the movie's signature tune 'I See a Victory' not getting a Best Original Song nod.



Washington has been mentioned by multiple Oscars pundits as a potential spoiler to Affleck, possibly scoring an upset for his performance in Fences, a film adaptation of August Wilson's play that he also directed. The Best Actor prize could be a nailbiter, and whereas Affleck had a firm grip on the award, the momentum has now swung in Washington's favor.



Sarah Paulson claimed the acting trifecta on Sunday, earning Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG accolades for the same part, her incredibly detailed portrayal of Marcia Clark in 'The People vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story.' Though she didn't thank her partner Holland Taylor in her acceptance speech, she did ask those in attendance and watching from home to donate money to the ACLU, in support of raising money to challenge President Trump's travel ban.



Lily Tomlin, however, did thank her partner of 46 years Jane Wagner, when she accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award for her diverse body of work, which has spanned several decades and includes performances in film, television and live theater. Longtime friend and 9 to 5 co-star Dolly Parton presented her with the award, which she comically told a roomful of peers 'came just in the nick of time.'



'Somehow, I learned to turn my flaws into spiritual lessons,' Tomlin said on a serious note.



In giving advice to younger actors, she said to not be overly ambitious about an opportunity. 'Behind every failure is an opportunity someone wishes they had missed.'



The gay-themed drama Moonlight claimed just one statue at Sunday night's gala, a Supporting Actor win for Mahershala Ali, who proudly stated, 'I'm a Muslim,' during his soft-spoken and emotional acceptance speech.



Other winners were Emma Stone (Lead Actress in a Motion Picture, La La Land), Viola Davis (Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture, Fences), 'Orange is the New Black' (Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series) and a well-deserved, surprise victory for the sci-fi series 'Stranger Things' for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, which sparked another politically-fueled speech by actor David Harbour, who metaphorically compared the monster in the show to President Trump.



