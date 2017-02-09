by Barbara Sehr - Special to the SGN



FREELY SPEAKING TOASTMASTERS

OPEN HOUSE

February 6



In a world where construction cranes still rise in untold numbers, where once there was a spot for Seattle's Central Park, a less 'Common' a cappella tribute to public speaking will toast masters of the spoken word. Freely Speaking Toastmasters, the city's only LGBTQ Toastmasters Club, has joined the rush to the repeatedly regraded Denny Park in a land of Amazonian riches. On February 6, friends old and new can get a taste of the club's rhetorical command blended with learning and sautéed with more than a dash of humor - not to mention its classy new surroundings. The club hosts a sample meeting at its regular time, 7pm, at the church's basement meeting hall located at 200 Eighth Avenue N. in Seattle.



The club lost its longtime space at Fred Lind Manor this past summer, launching a challenging search for new space. Despite nearly 30 years as a Capitol Hill institution, Freely Speaking, an organization with a grand voice and pitiful budget, discovered that space on Capitol Hill is rarely free. Many options on the Hill were examined, debated and ultimately dismissed before an attractive meeting space at Unity Church, in the booming Lake Union area, was found.



The club moved into its new space in early November.



The club was founded in 1988 as a place where Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Other Sexual Minorities could come together under the traditional Toastmasters International banner to learn both spontaneous and rehearsed public speaking. Through the years, the club has excelled in speaking competitions amidst other Toastmaster clubs in District 2, which includes clubs west of the Cascades from Kent to the Canadian border. Membership is not limited to LGBTQ people. The club remains open to all. Meetings include speeches from a standard Toastmaster manual that are often flavored with creative language and performance by Freely Speaking members. In addition, members are given timed opportunities at each meeting to engage in 'spontaneous speech' regarding a topic raised by the 'Table Topic' master. Evaluations of rehearsed speeches and role players at the meeting are given at the end to provide speakers with measurement of their performance - including ways to improve the tenor of each delivery.



Everyone is welcome to join in a rare window on both advanced and beginning speakers tuning their craft. You will also have the opportunity to add your own voice in both Table Topics and speaker evaluation at this meeting. Like the cranes surrounding the Lake Union area, Freely Speaking Toastmasters is always under construction. Your participation could be just the most important piece that holds the club together. (http://freelyspeaking.org/)



