|7 ways the Affordable Care Act protects LGBTQ Americans
|
by Shaun Knittel -
SGN Associate Editor
The Republican leadership in Congress and President Donald Trump are working to repeal the Affordable Care Act (ACA), landmark legislation that provides access to health care for 22 million Americans, including millions of LGBTQ people.
David Stacy, legislative director for the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), sent email to HRC supporters this week asking them to send a message to President Trump and the GOP members of Congress, demanding that they keep their hands off of the ACA. Also included in the email was a series of ways Stacy says a repeal of Obamacare would impact LGBTQ people.
Here are the seven reasons it's important for LGBTQ Americans to defend the ACA:
1. Under the ACA, state marketplaces, health plans, and their employees can't discriminate against LGBTQ people - and insurers can't charge more if you have a pre-existing condition, such as HIV or cancer.
2. Since the some in the LGBTQ community are less likely to have health insurance, the ACA makes new coverage options available to all - including those without access to coverage through a domestic partner or employer and those with pre-existing health conditions.
3. The ACA not only provides access to care but it also addresses health disparities that currently exist in the LGBTQ community and provides critical preventive care.
4. Without protections guaranteed by the ACA, many could lose coverage for life-saving treatment for HIV and AIDS and be left vulnerable to insurance industry abuses.
5. The ACA makes considerable strides in addressing the barriers to obtaining care from qualified providers that people with HIV and AIDS face, helping them get the treatment they need.
6. Insurers cannot limit or deny coverage for services used for gender transition when those services would otherwise be covered if treating a non-transition-related health condition.
7. Under the ACA, a plan can't limit a preventative service like a Pap smear, mammogram, or prostate exam based on an individual's sex assigned at birth, gender identity, or recorded gender.
