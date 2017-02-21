                                 
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2017
 
posted Friday, February 17, 2017 - Volume 45 Issue 07
Weekly Pets
Section One
Weekly Pets

JACK
Meet Jack, a beautiful 3-year-old Boxer mix! This happy-go-lucky guy loves to play and will happily lead you anywhere you want to go. His tail and kisses are non-stop! Jack would do well with an energetic family with children 12 years and up, where he can let his personality really shine. If you have room in your heart and home for this sweet boy, then come meet him today at the Seattle Humane -- you'll be glad you did!

As with all of our dogs, Jack has been neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and behavior tested. He will go home with a certificate for an examination by a King County veterinarian and an identification tag. PLUS, most dog adoptions included 30 days of pet insurance from Trupanion and a training rebate when you complete a dog behavior course - a great way to start off on the right paw!

BELLA
Meet Bella, an 8-year-old orange and black tortoiseshell girl! Bella is talkative girl who expresses herself with little chirps. Her coat is also amazingly soft. Bella loves to explore and would thrive best in a home without children so she can truly let her personality shine. She's ready to meet her new best friends and family today at Seattle Humane. Come find her in a condo room in the adoption center and sweep her off her paws and into your loving home today-- you'll be glad you did!

As with all of our cats, Bella has been spayed, microchipped, vaccinated and behavior tested. She will go home with a certificate for an examination by a King Country veterinarian and an identification tag. PLUS, most cat adoptions include 30 days of pet insurance from Trupanion-a great way to start off on the right paw!

PROMOTION
Feb. 24-26 | ACATemy Awards?The ACATemy Awards are nearly here! Adopt any adult cat who wears their tuxedo year-round (that's black and black & white cats), and we'll cover the adoption fee.

State Supreme Court rules against anti-LGBT Richland florist

State has compelling interest in eradicating discrimination, justices say
------------------------------
Ed Murray wins key union endorsement
------------------------------
King County among the first in the nation to achieve a global milestone in the fight against HIV/AIDS
------------------------------
CDC: Overall HIV rates down, but rising for Gay men 25-34
------------------------------
LGBTQ Allyship hosts Love Big! Community Forum on 'Next Steps'
------------------------------
Imperial Court of Seattle hosts Coronation 2017
------------------------------
Out like Flynn

Adam Smith demands 'full investigation'
------------------------------
SPD and hate crimes: news roundup
------------------------------
Pramila Jayapal elected vice ranking member of House Budget Committee
------------------------------
New findings reveal health and aging experiences of LGBT adults across the nation
------------------------------
7 ways the Affordable Care Act protects LGBTQ Americans
------------------------------
If you worked for Walmart and had a same-sex spouse between 2011 and 2013, read this
------------------------------
Incarceration rate of LGB people three times the general population
------------------------------
LGBT envoy will stay on, State Department says
------------------------------
DeVos-funded group classified as hate group by SPLC

Alliance Defending Freedom supports recriminalization of Gay sex
------------------------------
What happened to the federal website for disabled students?

Murray and Cantwell write letter to DeVos
------------------------------
Weekly Pets
