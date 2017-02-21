JACK

Meet Jack, a beautiful 3-year-old Boxer mix! This happy-go-lucky guy loves to play and will happily lead you anywhere you want to go. His tail and kisses are non-stop! Jack would do well with an energetic family with children 12 years and up, where he can let his personality really shine. If you have room in your heart and home for this sweet boy, then come meet him today at the Seattle Humane -- you'll be glad you did!



As with all of our dogs, Jack has been neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and behavior tested. He will go home with a certificate for an examination by a King County veterinarian and an identification tag. PLUS, most dog adoptions included 30 days of pet insurance from Trupanion and a training rebate when you complete a dog behavior course - a great way to start off on the right paw!



BELLA

Meet Bella, an 8-year-old orange and black tortoiseshell girl! Bella is talkative girl who expresses herself with little chirps. Her coat is also amazingly soft. Bella loves to explore and would thrive best in a home without children so she can truly let her personality shine. She's ready to meet her new best friends and family today at Seattle Humane. Come find her in a condo room in the adoption center and sweep her off her paws and into your loving home today-- you'll be glad you did!



As with all of our cats, Bella has been spayed, microchipped, vaccinated and behavior tested. She will go home with a certificate for an examination by a King Country veterinarian and an identification tag. PLUS, most cat adoptions include 30 days of pet insurance from Trupanion-a great way to start off on the right paw!



PROMOTION

Feb. 24-26 | ACATemy Awards?The ACATemy Awards are nearly here! Adopt any adult cat who wears their tuxedo year-round (that's black and black & white cats), and we'll cover the adoption fee.



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!