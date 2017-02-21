by Albert Rodriguez - SGN A&E Writer



59TH GRAMMY AWARDS

STAPLES CENTER (LOS ANGELES)

CBS - 5PM PST (8PM EST)

February 12



'Music's Biggest Night' turned out to be enormous for Adele, David Bowie and Chance the Rapper, who each captured multiple prizes at last Sunday's Grammy Awards. But it was also huge for the Seattle Symphony, which nabbed its third gramophone in the category of Best Surround Sound Album. Although the award, one of several that were given out in the Classical Music field during The Premiere Ceremony on Sunday afternoon, primarily goes to its engineers, Dmitriy Lipay and Alexander Lipay, the symphony is also recognized as the recording artist and shares the credit. The ensemble's Dutilleux's Sur le même accord; Les citations; Mystère de l'instant and Timbres was nominated for Best Engineered Album, Classical as well. Under the direction of conductor Ludovic Morlot, this marked the third consecutive year that the Seattle Symphony has won a Grammy; it is also the proud recipient of a Pulitzer Prize.



Adele went five for five, winning every award she was up for, including the most coveted three of the night, Album of the Year for 25 and Record and Song of the Year for 'Hello.' Greg Kurstin, who co-wrote the British star's monstrous hit, earned a giant accolade for himself, Producer of the Year, Non-Classical. Aside from making multiple trips up to the podium, Adele opened the three and a half-hour main telecast belting out 'Hello' on a round platform positioned in the middle of Staples Center, home to the Grammy Awards, and later reinterpreted George Michael's 'Fastlove' into a moving ballad during a tribute to him.



Also going five for five was Blackstar, the final album released by David Bowie before his passing a year ago. The iconic artist himself was bestowed four Grammys on Sunday, including Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance for the title track, Best Alternative Rock Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical. Additionally, art director Jonathan Barnbrook took home the Grammy for Best Recording Package. Though no one from Bowie's family attended the Premiere Ceremony or main telecast to receive his awards, members of the band who played on Blackstar did show up and shared brief stories about working with the legendary performer in the studio.



Chance the Rapper had reason to celebrate, too, claiming a trio of gramophones, Best New Artist, Best Rap Album for Coloring Book and Best Rap Performance for 'No Problem.' The hip hop newcomer, whose brother, Tyler Bennett, came out publicly as Bisexual recently, beat out heavyweights Kanye West and Drake for the rap album prize.



Beyonce, shut out in the major categories, managed to come away with a pair of Grammys, Best Urban Contemporary Album for Lemonade and Best Music Video for 'Formation.' Meanwhile, younger sister Solange was a surprise winner for Best R&B Performance for the acclaimed track 'Cranes in the Sky.' Making it a family affair, their mother, Tina Knowles, introduced Beyonce's artsy and trippy performance on the broadcast.



Other winners were The Chainsmokers and vocalist Daya, getting the award for Best Dance Recording ('Don't Let Me Down'), Flume taking his first Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic Album (Skin), Cage the Elephant also a first timer for Best Rock Album (Tell Me I'm Pretty) and folk-Americana standout Sturgill Simpson for Best Country Album (A Sailor's Guide to Earth).



Half the fun of tuning into the Grammys is watching the performances, which included a lackluster collaboration of Metallica and Lady GaGa. It was loud and wild, with some unfortunate technical problems, but overall it was a messy and badly conceived performance, the complete contrast to GaGa's awesome Super Bowl Halftime Show appearance the weekend before. Bruno Mars channeled The Purple One for a tribute to the late great Prince, and while it deserved to be better, much credit goes to the pop star for his A+ effort.



Most of Sunday evening's performances were over the top or uninspiring, such as a sloppy tribute to the Bee Gees that sounded and looked like a trainwreck, featuring Demi Lovato, Tori Kelly and Andra Day. I felt sorry for Barry Gibb for having to sit through it, probably vomiting immediately afterwards. Cutie pie ginger Ed Sheeran turned in a dull version of his mediocre new single 'Shape of You,' but it allowed fans a good five minutes to just stare at our TV screens. And, James Corden's obnoxious and headache-inducing emceeing of the telecast reminded me how much nicer the Grammys are without a host.



One final note, Transgender actress Laverne Cox sizzled in a tight black dress with cutouts on either side, as she introduced Lady GaGa.



