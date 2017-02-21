by Albert Rodriguez - SGN A&E Writer



Two acts who performed on the Grammy stage last weekend are headed to the Seattle area in the months ahead.



First up, Metallica. The hard rock icons collaborated with Lady GaGa on a version of 'Moth Into Flame' during the awards telecast, which wasn't to my liking, but now they're giving fans what they really want, a North American summer tour to promote the band's new album, Hardwired& To Self-Destruct. Metallica's previous appearance in the Emerald City was back in 2003, when they headlined a concert at then-Qwest Field with Linkin Park, The Deftones, Mudvayne and Limp Bizkit; it was such an amazing show! They'll perform at the same venue again, now CenturyLink Field, with a single opening act, Gojira. Aside from songs from Hardwired, you're likely to hear other Metallica classics, such as 'One,' 'Enter Sandman,' 'Nothing Else Matters' and 'Master of Puppets,' to name a few. Tickets for Metallica, appearing August 9 at CenturyLink Field, are on sale now at LiveNation.com, all Ticketmaster outlets, or charge by phone at 1-800-745-3000.



Second, fresh from snagging the Grammy for Best Country Album, singer-songwriter Sturgill Simpson just announced new dates on his tour that includes a performance at Marymoor Park in early fall. The musician left a railroad job in Utah six years ago, after his wife made him quit and relocate to Nashville to launch his recording career, which in a short time span has produced one EP and three full-length albums, including last year's A Sailor's Guide to Earth. Simpson will play an outdoor concert at Marymoor Park in Redmond on September 30 with tickets available now at aeglive.com.



A few more new shows to announce: Laura Marling at The Showbox Market on April 28, Marsha Ambrosius with Eric Benet at the Moore Theatre on May 1, Richard Thompson at The Triple Door on May 16-18, Rene Marie at The Triple Door on May 20 and Justin Townes Earle at the Neptune Theatre on May 30.



The Academy Awards are happening next Sunday and you'll be happy to know that Justin Timberlake is set to perform his nominated tune 'Can't Stop the Feeling' (from Trolls), which won a Grammy last weekend for Best Song Written for Visual Media. All five of the Best Original Song nominees are being performed live on the telecast, including Lin-Manuel Miranda and Auli'i Cravalho dueting on 'How Far I'll Go' (from Moana) and Sting, who'll sing 'The Empty Chair' (from Jim: The James Foley Story). Joining them will be John Legend, who'll perform both numbers from La La Land, 'City of Stars' and 'Audition.' The Oscars take place Sunday, February 26 at 5pm PST.



Less than a week after he was hospitalized and forced to retire from touring, R&B-jazz artist Al Jarreau passed away. The seven-time Grammy winner, who scored a major hit in 1981 with the single 'We're in This Love Together,' died on February 12 in Los Angeles from unknown causes, although he had been hospitalized before in 2012 for pneumonia while performing a string of live shows in France. Jarreau had been scheduled to appear at Dimitriou's Jazz Alley on April 4 and 5; refunds are available through the venue's website, jazzalley.com, or by calling (206) 441-9729.



