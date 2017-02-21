Greetings!



Trump is changing our country. Conservatives in Washington state have filed another anti-trans bathroom initiative, I-1552.



Trump's administration has tested the waters around a Respect Religious Freedom Initiative that would legalize discrimination against LGBTQ individuals and women based on someone's moral objection to their sexual orientation, gender identity, marital status, pre-marital status and reproductive sovereignty. Trump's Cabinet picks have ensured there will be more change for the worse around access to affordable housing and living wage jobs.



AND the nation is organizing.



LGBTQ Allyship's local work around protecting LGBTQ workers' and housing rights continues as a strong defense against Trumpism. But, what's next? How can we join forces with other marginalized communities to protect our rights, ensure our safety and strengthen our community for a more just tomorrow? We want to engage our community leaders and advocates in a conversation that will guide Allyship's response to the various executive orders and conservative policies that are impacting LGBTQ immigrants/refugees, Muslims, parents, parents-to-be, women, seniors, people of color, transgender and gender non-conforming individuals.



Join us! Wednesday, February 22nd from 6pm to 8pm for LGBTQ Allyship's 'Next Steps' Community Forum. Food and drink will be provided. LOCATION: Washington State Labor Council, 321 16th Avenue S., Seattle, WA 98144. (The venue is wheelchair accessible, parking is close by for folks who cannot walk far. Please re-frame from wearing scents.) See you on the 22nd!



Debbie Carlsen

Executive Director

LGBTQ Allyship

info@allyship.org

http://allyship.org/







