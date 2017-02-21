by Shaun Knittel - SGN Associate Editor



The Imperial Sovereign Court of Seattle and the Olympic and Rainier Empire (I.S.C.S.O.R.E.) crowned Rainier XLIII Nick Milhoan and Olympia XLVI Merry Lubealot Peters as the organization's newest reigning Emperor and Empress, respectively, on February 11 inside the Madison Ballroom at the Renaissance Seattle Hotel.



For more than four decades the Imperial Court of Seattle has carried on the tradition of crowning a new Emperor and Empress at the signature event, the Seattle Coronation. The event serves as a stepping-down for the year's previous monarchs as well and a chance for the community and visiting Imperial Sovereign Courts to congratulate and thank them for a job well done and the progress they made in the community and for their Court.



On February 11, Rainier XLII Mark Surreal and Olympia XLV Donna Tella Howe gave their final performances of their yearlong reign to make way for Milhoan and Peters to embark on 365 days of raising money and awareness for the LGBTQ community in Seattle and overseeing the collection of cash donations for the J.C./Lady Graytop Memorial Scholarship Fund.



The scholarship was established in 1977 as a permanent memorial to Emperor J.C. aka James Christiansen and Empress Lady Graytop aka James Torchia, who were both vibrant members of the LGBTQ community and I.S.C.S.O.R.E. Since its inception, the Court of Seattle has awarded over $60,000 in various scholarships to deserving students.



These scholarships are provided annually to deserving students who support the organization's goals of enhancing self-esteem, recognizing diversity, supporting personal development, and acknowledging human rights. The Court of Seattle believes that by encouraging the pursuit of these goals, it si helping individuals develop their potential and thereby further enhancing the future of our community.



Preference is given to students who self-identify as LGBT, members of LGBT families, or straight allies who have been strongly supportive of the LGBT community. The recipient of the scholarship fund this year is none other than Ceasar Hart - the premiere drag king of the Pacific Northwest and perhaps one of the best-known drag kings in the nation. Hart is a founding member of Social Outreach Seattle (SOSea), a former Mr. Neighbours Seattle (twice), and producer of shows in and around the Seattle area, and has dedicated countless hours and funds to the benefit of the Seattle LGBTQ community.



'So amazing to see everyone, and I seriously cannot say thank-you enough for this scholarship award,' Hart posted on Facebook after receiving the scholarship award at Coronation 2017. 'I promise to not let ya down and to make sure to always keep giving back to make our community and world a better place.'



The Seattle Gay News wishes Rainier XLIII Nick Milhoan and Olympia XLVI Merry Lubealot Peters all the best in the coming year and congratulates Ceasar Hart for receiving the scholarship award!



For more information about I.S.C.S.O.R.E., visit the organization's official website at http://www.imperialcourtofseattle.com.



