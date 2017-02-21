                                 
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2017
 
posted Friday, February 17, 2017 - Volume 45 Issue 07
Pramila Jayapal elected vice ranking member of House Budget Committee
Pramila Jayapal elected vice ranking member of House Budget Committee

by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer

Continuing her rapid rise into the leadership of the Democratic Party, newly elected Rep. Pramila Jayapal has been elected vice ranking member - the Democrats' number two spot - on the powerful House Budget Committee.

Jayapal represents Washington's 7th Congressional District.

The committee is charged with overseeing the federal budget process, reviewing all bills and resolutions on the budget, and monitoring agencies and programs funded outside of the budgetary process.

The ranking member, or top Democrat, is Rep. John Yarmuth of Kentucky. Suzan DelBene, another Washington congresswoman, is also on the committee.

'The budget, at the end of the day, is a powerful moral document,' Jayapal said in a statement.

'It reflects our priorities and investments as a country. With every budget we pass, we should be standing up for the working class, protecting those who are most vulnerable, and fighting income inequality. I am honored to have this opportunity to help show what Democrats stand for, and to organize and engage people across the country in standing up for that vision. I thank my colleagues for electing me as vice ranking member of the House Budget Committee and look forward to working with them to put forth a budget that upholds our values.'

'Budgets are about our values,' Yarmuth agreed, 'and I am honored to be joined on the committee by a passionate and diverse group of Democrats who will stand up for budget priorities that put our families first...

'I'm pleased to congratulate our new vice ranking member Congresswoman Jayapal, whose years of experience in the private, nonprofit, and public sectors will be invaluable to the committee as we prepare to take on a number of challenging issues this year.

'I look forward to working with her and all of the outstanding Democrats on the committee as we fight to enact smart budget priorities that build upon the progress of the past eight years, protect Americans' health security, and increase economic opportunity for all American families.'

Unlike other House committees, the Budget Committee is term-limited. Members may serve only three terms - six years - on the committee, unless the full House votes to waive the limitation.

