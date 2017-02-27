by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



You're not the only one who hates Donald Trump, a new Quinnipiac University poll shows. The new data, released February 22, show Trump's approval rate sinking to new lows.



'President Donald Trump's popularity is sinking like a rock,' said Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University poll.



'He gets slammed on honesty, empathy, levelheadedness, and the ability to unite. And two of his strong points, leadership and intelligence, are sinking to new lows.



'This is a terrible survey one month in.'



Poll respondents gave Trump a negative-to-positive 38%-to-51% job approval rating, down from a negative-to-positive 42%-to-51% approval rating in Quinnipiac's last poll on February 7.



However, the Quinnipiac poll shows a severe partisan split in rating Trump's performance: Republicans approve of Trump 83% to 10%, while Democrats disapprove 91% to 5%. Independents disapprove of Trump by 55% to 38%.



A majority of respondents said Trump is not honest (55%), lacks good leadership skills (55%), doesn't care about everyday Americans (53%), isn't levelheaded (63%), doesn't share their values (60%), and is doing more to divide the country than unite it (58%).



Only 18% say Trump can be trusted to do the right thing 'almost all the time.' Twenty percent say he can be trusted 'most of the time,' and 21% 'some of the time.' But 40% said they can hardly ever trust him to do what's right.



Trump gets good marks on his handling of the economy, but he faces high disapproval on foreign policy (56%), terrorism (49%), immigration (58%), and relations with Russia (57%).



On Trump's immigration orders, 53% oppose suspending travel from the seven Muslim-majority countries, 60% oppose halting the entry of refugees, and 68% oppose barring Syrian refugees specifically.



Poll respondents also think more highly of the media than they do of Trump. While they disapprove of the way the media covers Trump by 50% to 45%, they also disapprove of the way Trump talks about the media by 61% to 35%. And voters trust the media more than Trump 'to tell you the truth about important issues' by 52% to 37%.



'The media, so demonized by the Trump administration, is actually a good deal more popular than President Trump,' Malloy noted.



The only bright spot for the administration is that people don't hate Vice President Mike Pence, who gets an even split - a 41%-to-40% favorability rating.



