by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



Homocon superstar Milo Yiannopoulos was forced to quit his long-standing gig at Breitbart News on February 21.



The day before, Simon & Schuster, the publisher of his upcoming book Dangerous, canceled his contract.



Just before Simon & Schuster pulled out of the quarter-million-dollar book deal, Yiannopoulos was disinvited by the conservative political powerhouse CPAC as a speaker at its upcoming convention.



Curiously enough, the issue was not Yiannopoulos's anti-Semitism, white nationalism, or neo-fascist posturing. The issue was sex.



A video surfaced in which Yiannopoulos recounts his own teenage sexual encounters with a Catholic priest and suggests that in some ways he benefited from the experience.



'In the homosexual world, particularly, some of those relationships between younger boys and older men - the sort of 'coming of age' relationship - those relationships in which those older men help those young boys discover who they are and give them security and safety and provide them with love and a reliable, sort of, rock, where they can't speak to their parents,' he says in the video.



Yiannopoulos later claimed that the videos were 'deceptively edited' and accused 'establishment Republicans' of trying to smear him.



Publication of the video sent the world of conservative Republican punditry into a tizzy.



Bill Kristol, the editor-at-large for the conservative Weekly Standard, called CPAC's invitation to Yiannopoulos 'despicable.'



Jonah Goldberg, a senior editor at the conservative National Review, described Yiannopoulos as 'a promoter and apologist for the 'Alt Right,' a white supremacist coalition that seeks to be the alternative to mainstream conservative movement.



'That in itself should be the only red flag CPAC needs,' he concluded.



Following the decision to disinvite Yiannopoulos, Goldberg responded with sarcasm.



'Apparently the racism and anti-Semitism wasn't a deal-breaker,' he said.



Ned Ryun, a board member for the American Conservative Union, which runs CPAC, said on February 20 that members of the board were not consulted on the invitation.



'While I'm all for free speech, there is such a thing as vile, hateful speech that does not deserve a platform,' Ryun tweeted.



Even Yiannopoulos's colleagues at Breitbart - not known for the delicacy of their feelings - were appalled at the video.



A source told The Washingtonian that 'at least half a dozen' Breitbart staff were ready to walk out if he wasn't fired.



'The fact of the matter is that there's been so many things that have been objectionable about Milo over the last couple of years, quite frankly,' the source said.



'This is something far more sinister. If the company isn't willing to act, there are at least half a dozen people who are willing to walk out over it.'



At Yiannopoulos's recent appearance at the UW, one of his supporters shot a protestor who was trying to break up a scuffle. The victim is still in the hospital.



