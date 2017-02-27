by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



Donald Trump is breaking his campaign promises to put American workers first, Sen. Patty Murray charged at a February 21 event at Seattle's FareStart.



'Republicans may control Congress, but the American people have a voice, and I urge everyone to use it. That is how we can fight back against this president's harmful agenda,' Murray said in a brief speech.



'That is my message to the people of Washington state. Make your voice heard - whether that means calling, writing, or marching in the streets. And I will lift your voice up in the US Senate.'



While Senate Democrats and labor advocates were able to defeat Trump's nominee for Labor Secretary - fast food billionaire Andrew Puzder - most of Trump's appointees have been confirmed, Murray noted.



'We have Betsy DeVos, our new Education Secretary, who called public education a 'dead end,' Murray said.



'Steve Mnuchin, now heading up Treasury&made a fortune off of foreclosing on homeowners during the Recession. Then there's Scott Pruitt at the EPA. He spent his time as attorney general in Oklahoma trying to dismantle the very environmental protections he's now supposed to uphold.



'This isn't draining the swamp. This is filling it with even scarier creatures!' Murray exclaimed.



Murray was joined at the podium by local workers, including electrician Chelsea Nelson, who also spoke.



Her union, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), was founded at a time when electricians suffered 50% mortality on the job, she said, but now unionized electricians make a good living and work in safe conditions.



Adding that she was a married Lesbian whose wife was in the audience, she noted that union members 'are not all white, not all straight, and don't practice the same religions.'



In response to questions, Murray denounced Trump's executive order barring immigration from Muslim countries.



'If the country is run by fear, it's not the country I believe in,' she said. 'It's not the country I want my kids to live in.



'Trump has taken a reckless attitude. That's not how you fix immigration. That's not how you keep people safe.'



Asked about prospects for comprehensive immigration reform, Murray replied that 'the Republicans refused to come to the table' to discuss legislation.



'We have to get back to the point where we figure out how to do it right,' she added.



FareStart, at 700 Virginia Street, operates a fine dining restaurant and catering service that trains poor, homeless, or previously incarcerated people to work in the hospitality and food service industries.



