TOMMY

Meet Tommy, a spunky and energetic 1.5-year-old Shepherd mix! He is very affectionate and generous with his kisses and cuddles. Tommy is especially food motivated which means he'll be an excellent dog to train! On top of it, Tommy is stunningly handsome! This cool dog will complete a loving family. Meet Tommy today at Seattle Humane!



CC

Meet CC, a 7-year-old brown and black tabby girl who wants a person of her own to love. Someone she can help with computer work or couch-cuddling would be ideal. CC will appreciate a calm and quiet home environment where she is given the time she needs to be comfortable and show her true colors. If you have a spot in your heart for CC, please talk to adoption staff about meeting her.



