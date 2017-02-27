New Century Theatre Company (NCTC) begins its 2017 10th Anniversary Season with Tanya Barfield's Bright Half Life, which runs February 15-March 11. Directed by Seattle favorite HATLO and presented at 12th Avenue Arts Studio Theatre (1620 12th Avenue), Bright Half Life is the moving love story of Vicky and Erica that spans decades in an instant - from marriage, children, skydiving, and the infinite moments that make a life together.



Time stops when you meet the love of your life. Vicky and Erica are catapulted through a lifetime of love and heartbreak as they navigate an ever-shifting present. Through courtship, children, marriage, conflict, and the whisper of mortality, this kaleidoscopic journey is a stunningly honest depiction of the fortitude and courage it takes to fight for love.



Bright Half Life stars Tracy Michelle Hughes as Vicky and Rhonda J. Soikowski as Erica. The design team features work by Catherine Cornell (Scenic Design), Christine Tschirgi (Costume Design), Jessica Trundy (Lighting Design), Evan Mosher (Sound Design), Marquicia Dominguez (Assistant Director), and Reiko Huffman (Assistant Scenic Design).



Bright Half Life is produced in collaboration with The Hansberry Project. '[Our] mission is to celebrate, support and present the work of Black theatre artists,' says Valerie Curtis-Newton, Founding Artistic Director of The Hansberry Project. 'We are so excited that we have great allies and partners in that work like NCTC.'



'The need to tell stories from this unique and too-often untold perspective is critical to our Seattle community,' says NCTC Artistic Director Darragh Kennan. 'The theatricality of the piece and honesty it requires of the artists is perfect for NCTC and our mission to create theatre that is honest and boldly theatrical. The way we are reaching beyond our company to work with partners like The Hansberry Project and new artists such as HATLO enables us to continue taking risks in our storytelling and reaching new audiences.'







'Bright Half Life, a sixty-five minute chronicle of a deeply committed lesbian relationship, is as contemporary as a play could be but the theme is classic and timeless...' - The Huffington Post



'This well-written portrayal of smart women finding, losing, and finding themselves and each other again, is profound&past, present, and future are contained in each moment, and every one of them feels full.' - The New Yorker



'Most relationships develop in one of two ways º they endure or they don't. Ms. Barfield's variegated structure complicates this simple either/or, showing the volatility in a long-term partnership, the joy and desolation, the hurt and help - all intermingled, all at once. If these women, these maybe soul mates, could somehow suddenly see what the years will bring, would they still go out on that first date?' - The New York Times







Bright Half Life runs through March 11 on Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays-Saturdays at 8pm, and Sundays at 4pm, with an industry night performance on Monday, February 27 at 7:30pm. Tickets are: $40 general admission; $25 seniors (65+); $20 industry (TPS/AEA/IATSE/etc.); $15 students. Tickets can be purchased online at www.wearenctc.org and at the door.



ABOUT NEW CENTURY THEATRE COMPANY

NCTC was founded in 2008 by a group of actors who felt there were stories not being told on the Seattle stage and who wanted to reclaim the actor's voice in the rehearsal room. Today, we are a family of actors, designers, and stage managers who all contribute to choosing, creating, and implementing the theatre we produce. We look for plays that push us to engage with the changing city we live in, and we aim to inspire other theatre artists in Seattle to produce the theatre they want to see and tell the stories that are meaningful to them.



NCTC Company Members include Emily Chisholm, Sunam Ellis, Ruth Eitemiller, Bradford Farwell, Keiko Green, Brenda Joyner, Darragh Kennan, Conner Neddersen, Peter Dylan O'Connor, Emma Pihl, Pete Rush, Betsy Schwartz, MJ Sieber, Andrew D. Smith, Jen Taylor, Victoria Thompson, Amy Thone, and Evan Whitfield.



NCTC Affiliate Artists include Hans Altwies, Colin Byrne, Ray Gonzales, Geoff Korf, John Langs, Kimberly Newton, Michael Patten, Paul Morgan Stetler, Stephanie Timm, and Rob Witmer.



NCTC Staff include Artistic Director Darragh Kennan, Interim Managing Director Danielle Franich, Production Manager Ruth Eitemiller, and Marketing Coordinator Noelle McCabe.



www.wearenctc.org



Courtesy of New Century Theatre Company



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!