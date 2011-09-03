by Miryam Gordon - SGN A&E Writer



Seattle Fringe Festival has changed its annual timing to March and has a robust line-up that may cause you to binge on short shows like candy! Other offerings include glimpses into inner city friendships, the struggle of a deaf boy in a hearing world, musical delights, and local writing. Get out your calendars. It's time to schedule March plays!



Milk Like Sugar, ArtsWest, 3/2-25

On Annie's sixteenth birthday, her friends have decided to help her celebrate with a brand new tattoo. While there, one offhandedly reveals she's pregnant. This humorous yet probing script peers into teens, friendships, inner city unhappiness, and choices that can last a lifetime.

www.artswest.org



Ms. Pak-Man: On My Last Heart!, Scott Shoemaker, 3/2-4 and 3/9-11 (at Re-bar)

This original production is the third installment of the successful Ms. Pak-Man series. Watch this world-renowned video game superstar of the 1980s pop power pills while she shares scandalous songs and stories about her life and loves - glitches and all. She sings! She dances! She drinks! She might black out! There's a chance she won't remember the show, but you will!

http://www.strangertickets.com/events/40249902/ms-pak-man-on-my-last-heart



Tribes, ACT Theatre, 3/3-26

Billy was born deaf into a hearing family and was raised inside its fiercely idiosyncratic and politically incorrect cocoon. He has adapted brilliantly to his family's unconventional ways, but they've never bothered to return the favor. It's not until he meets Sylvia, a young woman on the brink of deafness, that he finally understands what it means to be understood.

www.acttheatre.org



Macbett, Ghost Light Theatricals, 3/10-25 Written shortly after World War II and sharply satirical and tragically dark, playwright Ionesco rips Shakespeare apart in Macbett. Lady Duncan tries to convince him to overthrow King Duncan. After all, isn't the king terrible? Shouldn't we replace him? Ambition, success, corruption and excess color the world, and as Macbett ascends to the throne, his grip on reality and his life grows looser.

www.ghostlighttheatricals.org



Yankee Pickney, Theater Schmeater, 3/10-4/1 (World Premiere)

Local writer Jehan Osanyin performs a solo piece about a young Jamaican woman trying to assimilate into both the African American and the White American cultures, spinning a tale that stretches back centuries yet is as contemporary as today's headlines.

www.theaterschmeater.org



The Unsinkable Molly Brown, Showtunes Theatre Company, 3/11-12 (at Illsley Ball Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall)

The Unsinkable Molly Brown celebrates the spirit of an American woman who emerged from the backwoods of Colorado, danced her way through the ballrooms of the world's elite, and survived the sinking of the Titanic. This unique staging features six different actors playing Molly across her long and spectacular life.

www.showtunestheatre.org



A Proper Place, Village Theatre, Issaquah: 3/16-4/23; Everett: 4/28-5/21

After a successful developmental presentation during Festival of New Musicals, this show is now being mounted on Village Theatre's main stage. 'Downton Abbey' meets 'Gilligan's Island' in this new musical based on J.M. Barrie's play, The Admirable Crichton. It's 1902, and Lord Loam's family outing has gone horribly awry, landing the family on a deserted island. Stranded alone, their trusty system of societal hierarchy begins to slip away as their only hope for survival turns out to be the know-how of the lowly butler. A class clash with a dash of romance.

www.villagetheatre.org



26 Miles, Latino Theatre Projects, 3/16-4/8 (at West of Lenin)

Pulitzer Prize winner Quiara Alegria Hudes writes about Olivia, estranged from her Cuban-American mother for eight years and involuntarily torn apart by a nasty custody dispute. Alone, scared and violently throwing up, she calls her mother who impetuously kidnaps the 15 year old and takes her on a road trip to Yellowstone. In the process, we get to know this broken family and the ways they've been loved and wounded.

http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2793004



Dry Powder, Seattle Repertory Theatre, 3/17-4/16

Rick, a private equity firm CEO, creates a PR nightmare when he throws himself an extravagant engagement party after forcing massive layoffs. Seth, one of Rick's managing directors, tries to rectify the situation by pursuing a luggage company ready to be taken to the next level. But Jenny, Seth's counterpart at the firm, suggests a countermove that relies on leveling it. The game is on in Sarah Burgess' razor-sharp play about the price of success and the real cost of getting the deal done.

www.seattlerep.org



Grounded, Seattle Public Theater, 3/23-4/16 An ace fighter pilot's career in the sky is ended early due to an unexpected pregnancy. Reassigned to operate military drones from a windowless trailer, she hunts terrorists by day and returns to her family each night. As the pressure to track a high-profile target mounts, the boundaries begin to blur between the desert in which she lives and the one she patrols half a world away.

www.seattlepublictheater.org



Seedfolks, Seattle Childrens' Theatre, 3/23-4/16 (ages 8 and up)

9-year-old Kim plants a few lima beans in an abandoned lot in inner-city Cleveland from which astonishing social reform grows. With each person motivated to add to and nurture the garden, the world transforms - crime is thwarted, tolerance, generosity and friendship are spread. Those few small beans develop into a powerful force of change.

www.sct.org



Seattle Fringe Festival, 3/23-4/1 (at various venues)

Theatre, Dance, Improv, Burlesque, Musical, Opera, Drag Performance, Solo Performance, Experimental, Clown, and Performance Art. 2017 shows will be presented at Eclectic Theater and four Theatre Puget Sound venues (located on the 1st and 4th floors of the Seattle Center Armory). New in 2017, they have added a special FringeProv series to bring Seattle's robust Improv scene to Fringe audiences! All shows run 30-90 minutes. All tickets are between $10-$15.

http://seattlefringefestival2017.eventbrite.com



Bad Panda, Fantastic.Z, 3/23-4/8 (at Theatre Off Jackson)

The Story: Gwo Gwo and Marion are the last two pandas on earth. It's mating season. One of them falls in love with a crocodile who is Gay. Then the baby comes. In this sweet celebration of non-traditional families, Gwo Gwo the panda must balance his new found desire for Chester the crocodile with his obligations to his prescribed panda mate, Marion.

www.fantasticz.org



Murder for Two, 5th Avenue Theatre in co-production with ACT Theatre, 3/25-6/11 (at ACT Theatre)

Everyone is a suspect in Murder for Two - a drop-dead funny musical murder mystery with a twist: One actor investigates the crime; the other plays all the suspects - and they both play the piano! A zany blend of classic musical comedy and madcap mystery, this ninety-minute whodunit is a highly theatrical duet loaded with killer laughs. The Seattle production stars Richard Gray and Chris DiStephano, two talents who should keep us all laughing.

www.acttheatre.org



Evidence of Things Unseen, Taproot Theatre, 3/29-4/29 (World Premiere)

Local playwright Katie Forgette debuts this play about 'faith.' If faith is the evidence of things unseen, then why are we all so certain of the truth? Unexpected circumstances find sisters Jane and Abigail taking care of their bird-watching father. As they struggle with grief, loss and their opposing beliefs, they discover that the truth sometimes finds you.

www.taproottheatre.org







