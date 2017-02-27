by Albert Rodriguez - SGN A&E Writer



Ready for new shows? Good, because there's more. A lot more.



Let's begin with Belle and Sebastian, who are returning to the Paramount Theatre on August 8. The Scottish ensemble, which sometimes features up to 10 members, sold out their previous appearance at the Paramount two years ago. The band hasn't announced a new album, so they're basically hitting the road again to promote 2015's Girls in Peacetime Want to Dance. With a unique brand of quirky lyrics and lush pop-folk-light electro backdrops, Belle and Sebastian has attracted a significant Gay fan base. Songs like 'Sleep the Clock Around,' 'I'm a Cuckoo' and 'Piazza, New York Catcher' have become modern day classics. Tickets for Belle and Sebastian are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com, in person at the Paramount box office, or may also be purchased by phone at 1-800-745-3000. For more information, visit STGPresents.org.



Chris Brown is making his first major headlining appearance in Seattle this spring, as part of 'The Party Tour' that also features 50 Cent, Fabolous, O.T. Genasis and Kap G. The R&B superstar will perform at Key Arena on May 11, which is sure to include songs from his new album, Heartbreak on a Full Moon, that landed in record stores this weekend. Aside from fresh material, Brown is likely to fill his set list with fan favorites like 'Yeah 3x,' 'Forever,' 'I Can Transform Ya' (with Lil Wayne and Swizz Beatz), 'Don't Wake Me Up' and 'Back to Sleep.' For ticket information, go to chrisbrownworld.com.



J Cole, who played a concert last fall at the Washington State Fair in Puyallup, is now headed back to perform indoors at Key Arena this summer. The rap-R&B artist will embark on a 52-city world tour that includes a Seattle date on July 17 to promote his fourth studio album, 4 Your Eyez Only. Cole, who is half-German and graduated with honors from St. John's University, is the man behind such hits as 'Work Out,' 'Power Trip' (with Kendrick Lamar) and 'Déjà vu.' Cole's tour includes performances in North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Tickets go on sale February 24 (10am) at LiveNation.com, all Ticketmaster outlets, or charge by phone at 1-800-745-3000.



Young the Giant, who've interviewed twice with Seattle Gay News, is coming back to the Emerald City as well. The pop-rock group is set to perform August 11 at WaMu Theater. The concert is part of a continuation tour from last year, in which the band went on the road to introduce fans to its latest record, Home of the Strange. The upcoming performance features two opening acts, Cold War Kids and Joywave. Tickets to see Young the Giant are now on sale at LiveNation.com, all Ticketmaster outlets, or charge by phone at 1-800-745-3000.



Other new concerts include Midnight Oil at the Moore Theatre (May 31), Jeffrey Osborne at Dimitriou's Jazz Alley (June 8-11) and the Moody Blues at Chateau St. Michelle (June 10 and 11).



Finally, a belated 50th birthday to a true Seattle icon gone way too soon, Kurt Cobain. The Nirvana frontman would've turned half a century old this week, on February 20, had he not died at his home in the Madrona vicinity in 1994. His only child, Frances Bean Cobain, shared a handwritten message on her Instagram page to pay tribute to her father. 'Today would have been your 50th birthday. You are loved and you are missed. Thank you for giving me the gift of life. Forever your daughter, Frances Bean,' the note said.



