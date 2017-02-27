CENTRALIA, WA. - Historic Fox Theatre Restorations is proud to announce the 2017 Fox Theatre Film Series! The popular series begins a fifth year on Saturday, February 25 with two screenings of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. This year's series includes Oscar winners like Driving Miss Daisy and The Treasure of the Sierra Madre as well as cult favorites such as Say Anything and Napoleon Dynamite. The stars shine bright on the big screen at the Fox with Robin Williams, Marilyn Monroe, Humphrey Bogart, Jessica Tandy, John Cusack, Meryl Streep, Steve McQueen, Morgan Freeman, Sally Field and so many more!



The Fox will also be bringing a host of special events including the annual midnight showing of the cult classic, The Rocky Horror Picture Show on Friday, May 26. Additional events include screenings of Dazed & Confused and Embrace along with a women's film festival, LunaFest, and our 5th annual Youth Talent Show



All showtimes for the film series are Saturdays at 2 and 7 pm at the Fox Theatre in Historic Downtown Centralia, 123 South Tower Avenue, Centralia. As an additional treat at many of the films, Fred Beeks will be on hand to play the Fox Theatre organ before each screening. Every film has a generous sponsor who will help to make each movie day a dynamic fundraising event with special prizes and more!



Admission for the film series is $10 per person, $8 for Members, and $25 per family (three to four persons). Individual Season Passes are available for $80 or $60 for Members



Presale tickets are available at Book 'n' Brush in Chehalis, Holley's Place Frozen Yogurt in Centralia and online at www.brownpapertickets.com.



Holley's Place Frozen Yogurt and the Fox Theatre Concession Stand supply the best movie snacks including popcorn, nachos, hot dogs, pretzels, drinks and more!



For more information, contact the Fox Theatre at (360) 623-1103 or visit us online at www.centraliafoxtheatre.com. All proceeds from the series will benefit the ongoing restoration of Centralia's Historic Fox Theatre.



Courtesy of Centralia's Historic Fox Theatre



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!