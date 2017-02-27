Gentlemen: We're just a week away from our first session of 'Living out Your Gifts Seattle.'



We will meet Wednesday, March 1, from 6:30 - 8:30pm at Companis, 1111 Harvard Ave on First Hill. Enter at the first door south of the church office entrance at Seattle First Baptist Church. For our first session, we will focus on the core gift of gay men: Masculine-Feminine Intelligence.



QueerSpirit is coming back and I hope you'll be a part of it! We will commence meeting again on 1st Wednesday evenings, starting in March. Our year-long focus will be Ray Rigolioso's new curriculum, 'Living Out Your Gifts.'



This is a reworking of Ray's Powerful U program into a monthly drop-in format. Each month we will focus on a specific gift or aptitude that we bring to the world as gay men. We will jump right in on March 1st by focusing on Masculine-Feminine Intelligence.



Learn more about the curriculum at: http://www.gaymenofwisdom.org/LivingOutYourGifts.html



This is a drop-in format. You are welcome to join in as many or as few of these monthly offerings as you wish.



There is a suggested donation of $15 per session, but no one will be turned away for inability to pay.



Dennis McCarthy will be facilitating these sessions with me. It is our hope and intention that this program will provide a regular opportunity to 'gather the tribe' and to focus on our gifts and strengths in the midst of a very challenging time, politically and socially.



Living Out Your Gifts groups will run simultaneously in Provincetown, Orlando, Austin and Seattle.



NOTE: Unlike other QueerSpirit programs, this curriculum is written for and limited to cis-gendered gay men. This limitation has been very intentionally and thoughtfully arrived at. I am happy to talk with anyone who has concerns about it. And you can read more about it at: http://www.gaymenofwisdom.org/LivingOutGiftsNote.html



A few requests:



o Please let me or Dennis (cc line) know if you have any questions.



o Please share this opportunity with other men you think may be interested.



o While you do not need to register in advance, it'd be nice to have a general sense of the number to expect - so please let me know if you're thinking about joining us.



Peace & Courage.



Peter Jabin



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!