by Barbara Sehr - Freely Speaking Toastmasters



Like the current alleged leader of the free world, Freely Speaking Toastmasters rarely bows to sudden climate change. However, when institutions across the city were threatened with shovels of frozen precipitation, the club's plans for an Open House on February 6 were put on ice. Now, Freely Speaking Toastmasters, Seattle's only LGBT Toastmasters club, is glad to announce that the Open House in its new Lake Union area meeting room in the Unity Church basement hall has been rescheduled for March 6 at 7 pm. The church is located at 200 Eighth Ave. N in Seattle.



The club lost its longtime space at Fred Lind Manor this past summer, launching a challenging search for new space. Despite nearly 30 years as a Capitol Hill institution, Freely Speaking, an organization with a grand voice and pitiful budget, discovered that space on Capitol Hill is rarely free. Many options on the Hill were examined, debated and ultimately dismissed before an attractive meeting space at Unity Church, in the booming Lake Union area, was found.



The club moved into its new space in early November.



The club was founded in 1988 as a place where Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and other sexual minorities could come together under the auspices of the traditional Toastmasters International banner. Through the years, the club has excelled in speaking competitions amidst other Toastmaster clubs in District 2, which includes clubs west of the Cascades from Kent to the Canadian border. Membership is not limited to LGBTQ people. The club remains open to all. Meetings include speeches from a standard Toastmaster manual that are often flavored with creative language and performance by Freely Speaking members. In addition, members are given timed opportunities at each meeting to engage in 'spontaneous speech' regarding a topic raised by the 'Table Topic' master. Evaluations of rehearsed speeches and role players at the meeting are given at the end to provide speakers with measurement of their performance - including ways to improve the tenor of each delivery.



Everyone is welcome to join in a rare window on both advanced and beginning speakers tuning their craft. You will also have the opportunity to add your own voice in both Table Topics and speaker evaluation at this meeting. Like the cranes surrounding the Lake Union area, Freely Speaking Toastmasters is always under construction. Your participation could be just the most important piece that holds the club together.



For more information, see the club web site at http://freelyspeaking.org/ .



