by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



Seattle Mayor Ed Murray and City Attorney Pete Holmes announced on March 2 that the City would sign on to an amicus brief supporting the rights of Transgender high school student Gavin Grimm to use school restrooms that correspond to his gender identity.



Grimm's suit against the Gloucester County, Virginia, school board will be heard by the US Supreme Court on March 28, with a decision expected by the end of the high court's term in June.



Grimm is challenging a high school restroom access policy that forces Transgender students to use a segregated single-stall restroom instead of one consistent with the student's gender identity.



'President Trump's recent attack on transgender people's equality is part of an ongoing and dangerous assault on civil rights across the country,' Mayor Murray said in a statement.



'Forcing transgender students to use separate restrooms or locker rooms is discriminatory and creates a 'separate but equal' status for students who simply want to be treated like any other student. Trans people are unfortunately more likely to be victims of violence for who they are - forcing a student to use separate facilities puts them in danger by outing them to other students and by teaching their peers [that] transgender people are not equal. I am proud the City of Seattle is a leader in creating protections and safer accommodations for transgender people, and we are ready to join the case at the Supreme Court to fight for policies that protect people, not outdated fears.'



The amicus brief in Grimm's lawsuit is signed by 31 city and county governments, including King County and the City of Tacoma, as well as Seattle.



The signers argue that Title IX - a federal law forbidding discrimination in schools on the basis of sex - protects Transgender students from discrimination. The brief also notes that more than 200 jurisdictions, including Seattle, have adopted and enforced local laws prohibiting discrimination against Transgender people.



Allowing Trans students to access facilities consistent with their gender identity would not compromise the privacy interests of other students or threaten public safety, the brief maintains.



Congressional brief

Washington's senators, Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell, also signed an amicus brief in the case, along with 193 other members of Congress.



'Title IX was enacted to protect vulnerable students from discrimination on the basis of sex and guarantee that these at-risk students receive equal educational opportunities,' the brief states. 'Title IX's prohibition on discrimination 'on the basis of sex' encompasses discrimination on the basis of gender identity and sex stereotypes.'



In addition, the brief quotes statements from leading LGBT rights activists:



o ACLU LGBT Project Director James Esseks: 'This brief is a powerful statement of support for Gavin and transgender students across the country. As the brief makes clear, discrimination against trans students is prohibited under federal law. While the Trump administration has shamefully turned its back on these students, we thank the many members of Congress who are committed - as the ACLU is - to safeguarding the dignity and rights of trans students.'



o National Center for Transgender Equality Executive Director Mara Keisling: 'With transgender students and their families across the country feeling under attack, the voices of leaders like these members of Congress are needed more than ever. As they clearly explain, federal law protects transgender students, and schools have a legal and moral duty to support them.'



o Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Legal Director Sarah Warbelow: 'The Trump administration was wrong to repeal the transgender education guidance, but the Supreme Court has the final word. Hundreds of thousands of transgender students around the country are looking to the Supreme Court to ensure they are treated with the dignity and respect that all students deserve. As these members of Congress make clear in their brief, federal law protects these students. We thank these members for standing up for trans kids.'



Another brief supporting Grimm was filed by HRC on behalf of 53 leading business organizations, many of them in the tech sector.



