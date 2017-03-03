Tommy

Tommy is a spunky and energetic 1-year-old Shepherd mix! He is very affectionate (think kisses!) and food motivated - plus handsome too! This cool dog will complete a loving family. Meet Tommy today at Seattle Humane!



Clive

Meet Clive, a 10-year-old orange and white tabby cat. This handsome fellow has a sweet personality who loves attention and enjoys to be petted and engage in some playtime. Clive is in a loving foster home and available for adoption. He has a report on file you can read to learn more about how he interacts with people, other animals, and his dietary needs, so come talk to adoption staff about meeting him today!



Update

Participate in Read Across America Day by enrolling in Seattle Humane's Kitty Literature Program! Kitty Literature offers the opportunity for 5-10 year olds to help socialize our cats by reading to them. Participants can read to cats in our community adoption rooms for 20 minute sessions. What better way for your child to help animals and improve upon their own skill set?



To celebrate we're also waiving fees on cats 1 year and older today through March 5!



