                                 
Saturday, Mar 04, 2017
 
search SGN
SERVING SEATTLE AND THE PACIFIC NORTHWEST FOR 43 YEARS!

click to visit advertiser's website

Javascript DHTML Drop Down Menu Powered by dhtml-menu-builder.com

Last Weeks Edition
   
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 




 

 
 

 

 

[Valid RSS]
click to go to advertisers website
to Section One | to Arts & Entertainment
posted Friday, March 3, 2017 - Volume 45 Issue 09
Weekly Pets
Section One
ALL STORIES
  next story
Weekly Pets

Tommy
Tommy is a spunky and energetic 1-year-old Shepherd mix! He is very affectionate (think kisses!) and food motivated - plus handsome too! This cool dog will complete a loving family. Meet Tommy today at Seattle Humane!

Clive
Meet Clive, a 10-year-old orange and white tabby cat. This handsome fellow has a sweet personality who loves attention and enjoys to be petted and engage in some playtime. Clive is in a loving foster home and available for adoption. He has a report on file you can read to learn more about how he interacts with people, other animals, and his dietary needs, so come talk to adoption staff about meeting him today!

Update
Participate in Read Across America Day by enrolling in Seattle Humane's Kitty Literature Program! Kitty Literature offers the opportunity for 5-10 year olds to help socialize our cats by reading to them. Participants can read to cats in our community adoption rooms for 20 minute sessions. What better way for your child to help animals and improve upon their own skill set?

To celebrate we're also waiving fees on cats 1 year and older today through March 5!

Tell a friend:

Share on Facebook  Share on Facebook

Post to MySpace!Share on MySpace!

    Share on Delicious

Share on StumbleUpon!
City joins lawsuit for Transgender student rights

Sens. Murray and Cantwell sign congressional brief
------------------------------
'Decline to Sign' I-1552, Tacoma rally says
------------------------------
Federal judge rules for Trans students in bathroom case
------------------------------
Croatian Nazis pledge allegiance to Trump
------------------------------
Sen. Patty Murray invites Trans activists to attend Trump speech

Rep. Jayapal invites Muslim leader
------------------------------
Point of Pride offers support to Transgender individuals
------------------------------
Trump speech flops at the box office
------------------------------
Pants on fire: Jeff Sessions lied to Senate committee

He should resign, Nancy Pelosi says
------------------------------
Trump anti-LGBT order is on the way, Family Research Council says
------------------------------
Another year of global progress on LGBTI rights
------------------------------
Weekly Pets
------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------
BREAKING NEWS
------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
 
 
 
 

gay news feeds gay news readers gay rss gay
http://sgn.org/rss.xml | what is RSS? | Add to Google use Google to set up your RSS feed
SGN Calendar For Mobile Phones http://sgn.org/rssCalendarMobile.xml
SGN Calendar http://sgn.org/rssCalendar.xml

Seattle Gay News - SGN
1707 23rd Ave
Seattle, WA 98122

Phone 206-324-4297
Fax 206-322-7188

email: sgn2@sgn.org
website suggestions: web@sgn.org

copyright Seattle Gay News 2017 - DigitalTeamWorks 2017
USA Gay News American News American Gay News USA American Gay News United States American Lesbian News USA American Lesbian News United States USA News
Pacific Northwest News in Seattle News in Washington State News