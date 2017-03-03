by Sharon Cumberland - SGN A&E Writer



SEATTLE OPERA

KATYA KABANOVA

BY LEOS JANACEK

MARION OLIVER MCCAW HALL

February 25 (Opening Night)

(Opening Night cast also performs 3/4, 3/8 & 3/11)



Going to Leoa Janácek's opera, Katya Kabanova, is like seeing a gripping stage play set to fabulous music. Though it's sung through with no dialogue, the adaptation from Alexander Ostrovsky's 1859 play The Storm is so fluid and conversational that you're in the throes of the rising action for all of Act I and most of Act II, with the crisis and denouement coming in the last ten minutes of the opera. In other words, you're on the edge of your seat for an hour and forty minutes. Thank goodness for the intermission - one needs a bracing shot of something to see this drama through.



The protagonist, Katya, is a young married woman with what must be the most domineering mother-in-law in literature. Kabanicha, the matriarch, lives with the couple and insists that her son, Tichon, continue to put his mother before his wife. If Katya shows affection to Tichon, Kabanicha berates her for acting like he's her lover rather than her husband. But if Katya doesn't go into mourning when Tichon leaves on a business trip, Kabanicha berates her for being cold-hearted and selfish. Katya can't win for losing. She creeps around the house as though the Sword of Damocles hangs over her head - as indeed it does. She has to swear to obey her mother-in-law while Tichon is away, and Kabanicha forbids her to look out the window, to leave the house, or to look at any men. The old woman watches Katya like a viper, ready to strike at any moment.



What makes Katya's dilemma even more claustrophobic is the setting. Seattle Opera's production is set in small town America in the 1950s - the most buttoned-down era in our recent history - when cozy country life was still seen as more American than loose life in the big city. The men wear fedoras and double-breasted suits; the women wear flats and pleated skirts, with their hair in tight curls under tight little hats. Kabanicha looks like a school principal ready to rap knuckles with a wooden ruler. Only Varvara, Kabanicha's bobby-soxer daughter, displays any sense of freedom, wearing jeans and saddle oxfords, reading movie magazines, and sneaking out through the garden gate to see her boyfriend. She provides the single source of comfort and relief for poor browbeaten Katya.



Naturally, something's got to give, and Janácek's gorgeous, multi-layered music bypasses the rational mind to dramatize the turmoil - the gathering storm - in Katya's soul. As the conflict deepens and Katya becomes increasingly desperate, you almost feel like your own anxiety is part of the orchestra's ominous percussion, its haunting, fragmented melodies, and its oppressive sense of doom. When Katya finally risks everything to break out of her cloistered life, the production makes brilliant use of projections - rivers, streams, waterfalls, woods, galaxies - to express the beauty and danger of uncharted nature, in both the great out-of-doors and in the human heart.



The singing on opening night was uniformly excellent. Melody Moore's Katya beautifully negotiated the contradiction between the grandness and difficulty of the role and the crushed desperation of the character. Her powerful voice (she is a budding Wagnerian) was harnessed to a liquidity that perfectly conveyed the tragedy of a woman who would never find happiness. Maya Lahyani as Varvara was the vivacious opposite of Katya - the girl who refused to be beaten and who escapes to the big city and freedom. And while there were some very fine male singers in this opera - Nicky Spence as Tichon, Joseph Dennis as Katya's lover, Boris - this is an opera about women. Victoria Livengood, in the critical role of Kabanicha, was perfectly cast. Her voice has a slight vibrato coupled with a sharp edge that perfectly encapsulated the dangerous self-absorption of a relentless matriarch.



General Manager Aiden Lang is to be congratulated for bringing a Janácek specialist, conductor Oliver von Dohnányi, to Seattle. The Czech language and Janácek's particular musical style, while wonderful to hear, are notoriously difficult to play, sing, and conduct. If Seattle is to learn to love Janácek's great body of work - operas such as The Cunning Little Vixen, Janûfa, and The Makropulos Affair that are performed regularly in the great companies around the world - then it has to be presented properly so that new audiences will hear it at its compelling best. Kudos to the orchestra and the singers for bringing this gripping work to the stage with such power and perfection. And enough can't be said about the beauty of the production itself - Patrick Nolan and Genevieve Blanchett's staging managed to box in and break out with equal intensity.



Seattle Opera's Katya Kabanova is a memorable, thrilling production in every way. You come away stimulated but not disturbed; dazzled but not depressed. Well-conceived tragedy makes you think about human nature in deeper ways while enjoying the challenge of great theater. This production achieves those high goals. Katya Kabanova is at McCaw Hall through March 11.



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!