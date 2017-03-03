by Albert Rodriguez - SGN A&E Writer



ANN WILSON

MOORE THEATRE

March 8



There weren't many female rock artists around in the 1970s. In fact, there were few. The band Heart, which grew from a small club band to international act while based in Seattle, was fortunate to have two women in its lineup. Ann and Nancy Wilson and members of an already-formed group joined forces and called themselves Hocus Pocus, later changed to Heart. They were an instant success with the release of the band's debut album, Dreamboat Annie, in 1976 that produced two big hits: 'Magic Man' and 'Crazy for You,' now considered rock classics.



During the '70s and early '80s, Heart landed several albums on the Billboard charts, including Dog and Butterfly, Little Queen and Bebe Le Strange. Combined, these recordings produced a series of FM radio hits, such as 'Barracuda,' 'Kick It Out,' 'Straight On' and 'Even It Up.' But it was 1985's self-titled release, led by the smash singles 'Never' and 'If Looks Could Kill,' and 1987's Bad Animals, featuring the mega ballad 'Alone,' that propelled them to super stardom. In the years to follow, Heart would put out a series of albums that kept their name afloat, although their biggest success was enjoyed on the road, selling out concerts around the world.



Though she made appearances by herself here and there, including a performance with the Seattle Men's Chorus in 2005, Ann Wilson didn't release a solo record until 2007, titled Hope & Glory, that featured collaborations with Elton John, k.d. lang, Rufus Wainwright and Wynona Judd. She then began balancing a solo and group career, continuing to perform and record new music with Heart. In 2013, the band packed Key Arena and gave fans in attendance a mind-blowing show that included nearly all of their best-known songs and a few covers from the catalog of Led Zeppelin, an artist that has been a huge inspiration for Wilson. In fact, it was the Wilson sisters who wowed the remaining members of Led Zeppelin with a powerful rendition of 'Stairway to Heaven' on the 2012 Kennedy Centers Honors telecast.



On March 8, Ann Wilson will launch her solo headlining tour in her hometown with a performance at the Moore Theatre. Newly married in 2015, to Dean Wetter, and the mother of two (daughter Marie and son Dustin), Wilson now juggles family life and dual music careers, but thankfully for us she's still belting out all of the songs we love from Heart and some of her very own.



Her upcoming tour will take her across the country to a number of cities, including Los Angeles, Denver, Philadelphia, New Orleans and Charleston, South Carolina. Wilson will be backed by Craig Bartock on guitar (Heart member for a dozen years), Andy Stoller on bass and Denny Fongheiser, who'll play drums and percussion.



'The stage is a magical place where I can be beautifully in and out of control, where I can build a fire and then jump into it,' stated Wilson in a press release. 'The stage is where I have always lived; where I've expressed my deepest emotions and supreme joys. I suppose I am addicted to it. I've never been much good at talking, but I can sing, and when I sing I connect with people in a much deeper, higher way.'



For tickets to see Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and music legend Ann Wilson, go to ticketmaster.com, and for more information on the show, visit stgpresents.org.



