by Albert Rodriguez - SGN A&E Writer



RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS

KEY ARENA

March 17



It was in college that I first listened to Red Hot Chili Peppers. Blood Sugar Sex Magik was an album that will always define those boozy, promiscuous and free-spirited years sandwiched between high school graduation and the real world. The band's heavy guitar-riffed, funkadelic rock style and Anthony Kiedis' rap-like vocals was the perfect sound combo for a kid with a Sony Walkman to listen to on his university campus, shuffling from one class to another, or cranking out a night's homework in his fraternity house.



They were still a relatively new band when they got their first taste of success in 1991, selling thirteen million copies of Blood Sugar Sex Magik and earning their first of six Grammy Awards for Best Hard Rock Performance with Vocal for 'Give It Away.' Soon thereafter, RHCP shot to superstardom and the albums that followed, particularly 1999's Californication, 2002's By the Way and 2006's Stadium Arcadium, made them legends. In fact, the group easily racked up enough votes to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013.



Neither member of the Chili Peppers, as they're also called, are Gay; however, lead singer Kiedis and guitarist-bassist Flea have certainly raised eyebrows over the years for their somewhat flamboyant flair and their openness to kiss each other on the lips, or other musicians, like Eddie Vedder. Former member Dave Navarro, who has admitted to sexually experimenting with other men, gave fans more reason to suspect that RHCP swung both ways when he and Kiedis made out at the finale of the music video for 'Warped,' from the One Hot Minute album.



The Getaway, ushered out in June 2016, is the latest release by Red Hot Chili Peppers and their eleventh studio album altogether, which features the leadoff single, 'Dark Necessities.' Though commercially it's posted underwhelming sales numbers (1.3 million copies worldwide) in comparison to their other recordings - Californication has sold 16 million copies to date - it has drawn favorable reviews from a large number of music reviewers.



You can expect to hear some of the songs from The Getaway when RHCP plays Key Arena on March 17. But the four-piece act - drummer Chad Smith and guitarist Josh Klinghoffer round out the roster - will likely include older favorites, from 'Dosed' to 'By the Way' to 'Scar Tissue,' at the Seattle show. The concert features an opening performance by Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue.



Tickets to see Red Hot Chili Peppers are on sale at LiveNation.com, all Ticketmaster outlets, or charge by phone at 1-800-745-3000.



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!