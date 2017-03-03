by Alice Bloch - SGN A&E Writer



SEATTLE OPERA

KATYA KABANOVA

BY LEOS JANACEK

MARION OLIVER MCCAW HALL

February 26 (Sunday cast)

(Sunday cast also performs 3/1 & 3/10)



In the three seasons since Aidan Lang became General Director of Seattle Opera, the company has mounted productions of several operas never before performed here. Two of those - Gaetano Donizetti's Mary Stuart and Giuseppe Verdi's Nabucco - were among the most memorable opera performances I've ever attended. Both offered gripping drama, visual beauty, and musical excellence. I'm happy to report that Leoa Janácek's Katya Kabanova now joins their ranks.



When I saw the bare black box of the stage in the moments before the opera began, my heart sank at the prospect of another bleak, minimalist production. During the overture, however, I was pleasantly surprised as characters and chorus members assembled a set, transforming the empty stage into an eastern Washington front yard, complete with white picket fence, rural mailbox, American flag, apple trees, and a wild river rushing through the landscape.



In this and later scenes, the team of stage director Patrick Nolan, production designer Genevieve Blanchett, and lighting designer Mark Howett did a superb job of combining physical set elements and video projections to create the juxtaposition of savage natural beauty and stultifying social convention that marked mid-20th-century rural America. Katya Kabanova is based on a 19th-century Russian play (The Storm by Alexander Ostrovsky), but the update to Wenatchee in the 1950s worked extremely well, evoking Hollywood movies from that period about a lonely housewife who falls for a handsome stranger, with disastrous results.



As the dreamy, unhappily married Katya, soprano Corinne Winters sang divinely, even though the consonant-laden Czech language presents unique difficulties and her part requires a large vocal range. In fact, without exception, the singing was excellent, and with only one exception (tenor Scott Quinn as Boris, Katya's lover), so was the acting. Mezzo-soprano Victoria Livengood tore into the role of Kabanicha, Katya's horrific mother-in-law, with gusto; she even stayed in character through the curtain calls, encouraging the audience to boo. As the free-spirited couple Varvara and Kudrjas, mezzo-soprano Maya Lahyani and tenor Joshua Kohl practically stole the show with their delightful antics and gorgeous voices. Lahyani's lovely duet with Winters was one of the high points of the performance.



Like most of the audience, I was quite unfamiliar with this rarely performed opera and unprepared for the intensity and beauty of the music. Except for some folk tunes sung by Lahyani and Kohl, there were few hummable melodies, but it didn't matter: the music was the main element that created and sustained the drama, and the orchestra was the most important character in the opera. Bravissimo to conductor Oliver von Dohnányi and the large orchestra for a shiver-inducing performance that never overwhelmed the singers' voices.



Special praise is due timpanist Michael Crusoe, who ran the full dynamic gamut from soft foreboding in the tense domestic scenes to crashing thunder during the climactic storm scene. Harpist Valerie Muzzolini Gordon, celesta player David McDade, tubist Jonathan Hill, and a strong trombone section led by Ko-Ichiro Yamamoto also contributed greatly to the moody atmosphere.



It's a great pleasure to be able to recommend this production wholeheartedly. If you attend a performance - and I hope you will - you might not leave the theater humming, but you'll definitely leave the theater thinking hard and feeling deeply.



