by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



Several dozen neo-Nazis flew US flags and swore allegiance to Donald Trump at a February 26 rally in Zagreb, Croatia.



Clad all in black, the demonstrators were members of the small Indigenous Croatian Party of Rights (A-HSP), a far-right political group that is too small to be represented in Croatia's parliament.



Party leader Drazen Keleminec marched the group into Ban Jelacic Square in the center of Zagreb, accompanied by a brass band.



At one point, the A-HSP members lined up and, according to Croatian newspaper 24sata, took an 'oath of allegiance' to Trump.



Alongside the US flag, the group also carried the Croatian flag and the flag of the Nationaldemokratische Partei Deutschland (NDP), a party that German states have tried to ban for its similarity to the actual Nazi Party.



According to the Associated Press, the group also chanted slogans in support of the World War II-era Ustasha regime, a Nazi puppet government that 'killed tens of thousands Jews, Serbs, Gypsies, and anti-Nazi Croats in concentration camps.'



The US Embassy in Zagreb told the AP that it 'rejects, in the strongest terms, neo-Nazi and pro-Ustasha views expressed during the demonstration of a few people in Zagreb on Sunday.'



'We condemn any attempt to link the United States to this hateful ideology,' the statement continued. 'Such a suggestion is an affront to the memories of the 186,000 US soldiers who died in Europe fighting Nazi Germany and the many millions of innocent victims killed during World War II.'



Croatia isn't the only Balkan country where far-right parties are backing Trump. Last year, Serbian Radical Party leader Vojislav Seselj, who was previously accused of committing war crimes in the 1990s, led a rally to praise then-candidate Trump.



