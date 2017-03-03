by Albert Rodriguez - SGN A&E Writer



Two more big concerts have been added to the Seattle music calendar, leading off with Kaskade who'll appear June 6 at the Paramount Theatre, as part of a six-city 'Spring Fling' tour. The multiple Grammy nominee is undoubtedly one of the brightest stars on the EDM scene, having released nine full length records since 2003 with five of them landing on Billboard's top ten dance albums chart. His latest, 2015's Automatic, produced a whopping six hit singles, including 'Disarm You' (featuring Ilsey). Kaskade routinely sells out concerts in Seattle, so tickets are likely to disappear quickly for the Paramount show. Tickets are on sale now at LiveNation.com, all Ticketmaster outlets, or charge by phone at 1-800-745-3000.



Singer-songwriter John Mayer is playing Seattle this summer, kind of. He's set to perform July 21 at The Gorge Amphitheatre as part of 'The Search for Everything World Tour' that helps promote his newest release of the same title. The eight-time Grammy winner has regularly appeared at venues outside the Emerald City, most noticeably The Gorge, but that hasn't stopped fans from making the short or long drive to see him. The Search for Everything is Mayer's seventh studio album and will be available in record stores on April 14, although select tracks from it have already been released, including four new songs titled 'Still Feel Like Your Man,' 'Emoji of a Wave,' 'Helpless' and 'Roll It on Home.' Tickets to see John Mayer in concert go on sale March 4 (10am) at LiveNation.com, all Ticketmaster outlets, or charge by phone at 1-800-745-3000.



Other new concerts to inform you about are Taylor Bennett (brother of Chance the Rapper) on April 24 at Chop Suey, Lizz Wright on June 11 at The Triple Door and the collaborative 'Rootfire in the Emerald City' with Thievery Corporation, The California Honeydrops, Stick Figure, Trevor Hall and more on July 29 at Marymoor Park.



Unfortunately, Lionel Richie has postponed his entire tour with Mariah Carey due to knee injury, which included an appearance at Key Arena on April 28. At press time, a new date hadn't been announced, but it looks like the tour is being rescheduled for this summer. Hang on to your tickets.



Finally, single day tickets for the Sasquatch Music Festival are now on sale via Sasquatchfestival.com, priced at $99.50 (all fees included). Dozens of artists, such as Frank Ocean, Chance the Rapper, Twenty One Pilots, Mac Miller, The Shins and Phantogram will perform during the three-day event happening over Memorial Day Weekend at The Gorge Amphitheatre. The daily lineup with specific performance times for all artists is now available on the festival's website.



