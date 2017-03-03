The 12thAnnual Gay City and Three Dollar Bill Oscar Party: A Stunning Affair by MK Scott



For the 12thyear in a row, Gay City and Three Dollar Bill Cinema once again teamed up to co-host their annual Oscar viewing party. It was still the place to be seen in Seattle on Oscar night, but something was missing.



Now, I totally understand the change in venue from the spacious Cinerama to the awkward EgyptianTheater with that infamous accident of a truck hitting and damaging the Egyptian marquee that occurred during the opening weekend of the Twist film festival last fall: The rest of the festival was moved across the street to the Broadway Performance Hall.



One major element was missing were the Oscar boys. Gold-painted guys in gold spandex. This year theywere replaced by Cheer Seattle and Quake rugby selling raffle tickets, no offense to Cheer Seattle, butthe Oscar boys are a photo-op treat that was sorely missed. Also missing the flamboyant style of Phillip Heier who took a much-deserved year off as a sponsor and volunteer.



Another stunner was the lack of food available to regular ticket holders, just a little sandwich.



Thanks toSIFF for Free soda drinks. VIP had an all you can eat buffet, In between commercials, the banter of Drag King, El Sanchez and the endogenous Nick Sahoyah was an entertaining re-cap of the happenings on the big screen.



During the Telecast; The eruption in laughter as Janelle Monae's dresss train was mowed down with Katherine Johnson's wheelchair or when the ? oanasinger's head got bumped by a dancer's flag.



The room was in gasp as the everyone's favorite Moonlight was crowned the winner after the La LaLand producer, Jordan Horvitz announced the mistake.



And Congrats to Brian Davis for winning the Oscar Ballot contest.



