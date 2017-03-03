by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



The potential Trump executive order on 'religious freedom' that would cancel LGBT rights is on the way, according to a Trump transition team insider who is also high up in the Family Research Council (FRC).



Ken Blackwell, former Ohio secretary of state and senior fellow at the FRC, told Gay journalist Michelangelo Signorile that the executive order 'is very much on the way, even though White House officials had played it down,' in Signorile's words.



He also confirmed that the former director of the FRC's Center for Religious Liberty, Ken Klukowski, had 'actually structured' the draft order as a legal advisor to Trump's transition team.



Klukowski, who is now a senior attorney at the Liberty First Institute and a Breitbart contributor, is one of the lawyers 'in the process of redrafting it' to withstand possible legal challenges, Blackwell said.



The four-page draft order, leaked to the press last month, defines religious organizations so broadly that it covers 'any organization, including closely held for-profit corporations' and protects so-called 'religious freedom' in every area.



It would allow discrimination against LGBT people 'when providing social services, education, or health care; earning a living, seeking a job, or employing others; receiving government grants or contracts; or otherwise participating in the marketplace, the public square, or interfacing with federal, state, or local governments,' providing that the person or organization discriminating claims a religious reason for doing so.



At the time of the leak, Trump administration officials claimed the draft was among hundreds of draft orders circulating within the administration.



'We do not have plans to sign anything at this time but will let you know when we have any updates,' Trump spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders told ABC News.



But Blackwell told Signorile that the order is far from dead. In fact, under Kluklowski's leadership, it is being prepared for Trump to sign it.



'In the final analysis, what we want is an executive order that will meet the scrutiny of the judicial process,' Blackwell explained.



'If there is no executive order, that will disappoint [social conservatives]. But a good executive order will not. So we're still in the process.'



Blackwell envisions the 'anchor concept' of the order as one that will allow people with devoutly religious beliefs to turn away LGBT people in the course of everyday business.



'I think small-business owners who hold a religious belief that believes that traditional marriage is between one man and one woman should not have their religious liberty trampled upon,' he explained.



'I would imagine that that will be, strongly and clearly, the anchor concept [of the order].'



Klukowski told Signorile that there are several routes to securing what he called 'religious liberty,' including the 'single most important thing,' which is appointing constitutional 'originalists' to federal court positions.



Trump, promised to do that during the campaign and he 'is keeping that promise' with the nomination of Neil Gorsuch, Klukowski added.



In terms of 'administrative actions' - an executive order, for example - Klukowski said there are 'various types of actions' that Trump could take, and he referred to 'federal law and federal programs' that the president could affect.



'And I'm confident,' he continued, 'that the president is showing - much to the shock of many establishment people who said 'there's no way this'll happen' - that he keeps his promises, even when they're things that an establishment player would never do. And I'm confident that he's going to keep his promise when it comes to protection of religious liberty as well.'



The FRC has been listed as an anti-LGBT hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.



