Clive is a charming, 10-year-old orange and white tabby cat. This handsome fellow has a sweet personality who loves attention and enjoys to be petted and engage in some playtime. He's already affectionate and approachable, but you can also win him over by offering some of his favorite treats, like catnip and cat grass. Clive is in a loving foster home and available for adoption. He has a report on file you can read to learn more about how he interacts with people, other animals, and his dietary needs, so come talk to adoption staff about meeting him today.



As with all of our cats, Clive is neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. All of our cats have been tested for Feline Leukemia/FIV and go home with a certificate for an examination by a King County veterinarian and their very own identification tag and collar. PLUS, most cat adoptions include 30 days of pet insurance from Trupanion - a great way to start off on the right paw!



Meet LuLu, a 2-year-old Pit Bull Terrier, who would love to be your go-to girl. She's a sweet canine who loves taking long walks and will happily lead you anywhere you want to go, wiggling all the way. She loves to lean against her person and she'll trade lots of sweet kisses for a tummy rub or ear scratch. LuLu is sure to be a sweet and loyal member of your family. Be sure to introduce her to children 14 and younger. Resident dogs are required to meet LuLu prior to adoption and she would be most comfortable in a cat-free home.



As with all of our dogs, Lulu has been spayed, microchipped, vaccinated and behavior-tested. She will go home with a certificate for an examination by a King County veterinarian and an identification tag. PLUS, most dog adoptions include 30 days of pet insurance from Trupanion and a training rebate when you complete a dog behavior course - a great way to start off on the right paw!



