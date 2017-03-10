NEW YORK (March 6, 2017) - Today, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the case of transgender student Gavin Grimm, sending the case back to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit. GLSEN Executive Director, Dr. Eliza Byard, issued the following statement in response.



'The Supreme Court has missed an opportunity to end the painful discrimination currently faced by tens of thousands of transgender students nationwide. The position previously taken by the Departments of Education and Justice lifted up best practices for K-12 schools to improve the lives of students and provide a clear path to opportunity.



'We remain confident the courts will ultimately stand with Gavin and other transgender students in seeking access to school facilities that correspond with their gender identity and determining their gender-affirming name and pronouns, but in the meantime, trans students are left in limbo about their protections while the case is reheard.



'Additionally, the federal government continues to backtrack on its commitment to supporting transgender students, making it more important than ever that educators, schools, school districts, and state governments make explicitly clear their support through inclusive school values statements and comprehensive policies.'



About GLSEN

GLSEN champions safe and affirming schools for all students. We envision a world in which every child learns to respect and accept all people, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity/expression. Each year, GLSEN programs and resources reach tens of thousands of K-12 schools across the United States, largely through our network of chapters working in their local communities. GLSEN's progress and impact has won support for our work at all levels of education in the United States and sparked an international movement to ensure equality for LGBTQ students and respect for all in schools. For more information on GLSEN's policy advocacy, student leadership initiatives, public education, research and educator training programs, please visit glsen.org.



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!