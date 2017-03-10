by Paul Torres - SGN A&E Writer



MILK LIKE SUGAR

ARTSWEST

March 2-25



As ArtsWest's Milk Like Sugar opens, we see a huge wall of graffiti with words like soul, flourish, prosper, resist, rebel, break free, fight, love, and vision painted on it. This sets up a truly astounding production. Let's break it down.



Rebel:

On the eve of her sixteenth birthday, Annie, a splendid Allyson Lee Brown in a breakout performance, is hanging out with her girlfriends Talisha or simply "T", fascinatingly performed by Jay O'Leary, and Margie, wonderfully played by Nastacia Guimont, at a tattoo parlor. She feels rebellious and wants a ladybug tattoo, but her friends chide her about this childish choice and tell her what she really needs is a rose. Margie reveals that she is pregnant or "PG" in slang, and after some MD 20/20 drinking and hilariously snappy conversation, she and T convince Annie to get "PG" and become mothers together. They make a pact. Brown wears her emotions on her sleeve as Annie who is struggling to make her life her own.



Break free:

Annie is yearning to break free from her life. Her downtrodden, chain-smoking mother, a spectacular Marlette Buchannan last seen in ArtsWest's Violet, is full of disappointment and venom. She is a failed writer with a horrible maintenance job at an office with hordes of unused computers and desks with pictures of people with better lives. Their kitchen table conversations are full of despair, anger, and blame. No wonder Annie believes that a baby with all its unwavering love can be her salvation and she knows just where she will find it.



Soul:

She believes that sweet and soulful Malik, a beguiling Dimitri Woods, is the one who can father her child, after all he does have a sweet ass cell phone. She meets up with him and instead of doing the deed, he invites her to answer another inner calling inside her - her wonder. He brings a telescope and asks that she look up at the sky and see her life in a new perspective. Her wariness is sad indictment on the constrictions of the lives for disadvantaged young African American girls.



Vision:

Milk Like Sugar author Kirsten Greenidge was inspired by a TV talk show episode about teen girls desperately trying to get pregnant. I actually recall this show, whether it was Maury, Montel, or Ricki - I can't tell you. It's an interesting jumping point to address many social issues in that community that affect us all. Greenidge's perceptiveness, while bordering on melodramatic, albeit endearingly melodramatic, can definitely claim a victory in being poignant and relevant.



Love:

Two other characters serve as spiritual mentors in Annie's quest. A wayward girl, Keera (Lindsay Zae Summers), tries to convince her to turn to Jesus. Another friend, tattoo artist Antwoine (Andre G. Brown), is enticed by her bubbly youthfulness and offers what he can to support her even if his love is a bit suspect.



Director Malika Oyetimein brings a seemingly uncommon story right home. Milk Like Sugar is a fast-talking, feisty narrative filled with rich and fiery characters who are charting their own distinct courses in their challenging lives. Like the powdered milk up on a dusty shelf that the title refers to, there is no substitution for the real things in life that through a little Fight allows us all to Flourish and perchance Prosper. Don't Resist ArtsWest's Milk Like Sugar!



For more information and tickets visit http://www.artswest.org/ or phone (206) 938-0339. ArtsWest is located at 4711 California Ave. SW.



