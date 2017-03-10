The Moisture Festival of Comedy/Varietè running March 16 through April 9 is turning 14, attracting an abundance of high quality and high-energy comedy/varietè acts, as well as continuing the festival's unique brand of burlesque shows.



The Moisture Festival's varietè shows feature a rapid succession of acts showcasing comedy alongside awe-inspiring physical and mental dexterity, with poignant moments of strength and delicate beauty to make audiences laugh, wonder, shake their heads in disbelief and truly appreciate how live entertainment can exhilarate and bring real joy. A live show band propels each performance.



Varietè has its roots in the Music Halls of 19th-century England, cabaret in Europe and vaudeville in America. Because of the talented artists currently working in this genre, it is still fresh, exciting and tremendous fun for the audience. This year's burlesque is curated by Cathy Sutherland, Martha Enson and Armitage Shanks.



Tickets and More Information:

Festival and Performer Information: http://www.moisturefestival.org



Calendar and Tickets: https://moisturefestival.strangertickets.com/



This year's Comedy/Varietè will be held at Hale's Palladium at Hale's Brewery in Fremont - 4301 Leary Way NW. Wednesday through Sunday, March 16-April 9 with matinees at 3pm (all ages), evenings 7:30pm (all ages), and late night 10:30pm (18+). Tickets: $11-$26.



The eight Libertease Cabaret shows (18+) will be held at the Broadway Performance Hall on Capitol Hill - 1625 Broadway (SCC south plaza). Friday through Saturday, March 24-April 1, at 7:30pm & 10:30pm. Tickets: $25-$30.







The Libertease Burlesque Cruise will be held on Sunday April 2 on The Islander Yacht on South Lake Union - 1611 Fairview Ave E. featuring a burlesque show with cash bar (21+ with ID) from 7-9:30pm. Tickets: $40. For one night only we cast off together to cruise Lake Union and beyond. On board will be our wonderful burlesque artists, Caela Bailey as chanteuse, Miles and Karina providing music, with Armitage Shanks as MC. This is our first time taking burlesque to the high seas. Light appetizers will accompany this very special night! Ahoy mates!







ASL Interpreted Shows will be held Friday, March 24 at 7:30pm (Varietè at Hale's Palladium) - Friday, March 31 at 7:30pm (Libertease Cabaret at Broadway Performance Hall) - Saturday, April 1 at 7:30 pm (Varietè at Hale's Palladium) and Sunday, April 2 at 3:00pm (Varietè Matinee at Hale's Palladium).







Moisture Festival Benefit Show to benefit Room Circus Medical Clowning will be held at Hale's Palladium at Hale's Brewery - Sunday, March 19 at 7:30pm. Tickets: $11-$26. This comedy/varietè show will benefit Room Circus Medical Clowning, a Seattle nonprofit dedicated to the healing nature of laughter and hope. Using a playful, interactive approach, the medical clowns from Room Circus use music, physical comedy, improvisation and circus arts to help transform the health care environment.







Moisture Festival Workshops:

Introduction to Eccentric Performing with Iman Lizarazu & Avner the Eccentric at West of Lenin - 203 N 36th St. (in the Upper Studio) - Sunday, March 18 at 11am. Cost: $40. Designed for performers and non-performers alike, this workshop taught by Iman Lizarazu along with her assistant Avner the Eccentric will expand your ability to create, and promote your capacity to solve problems in unusual ways.



Puppet Making Workshop with Annett Mateo at Hale's Palladium at Hale's Brewery - Monday, March 20 at 7:30pm. Cost: $20 (admission + materials). Professional puppet maker standing by to help you make the most amazing sock puppet ever! This workshop is always great fun for adults and children alike though warm glue guns are used in the making of these puppets!







Moisture Festival Lectures:

The Bobs: The Most Influential Acapella Group You've Never Heard Of at Hale's Palladium at Hale's Brewery - Monday, March 27 at 7:30pm. FREE. The Bobs' Matthew 'Bob' Stull will be following The Bobs LAST EVER Moisture Festival performance (and final performance on the West Coast) with this Monday evening talk plus Q&A.



The Circuit Chautauqua Movement and Vaudeville at Hale's Palladium at Hale's Brewery - Monday, April 3 at 7:30pm. FREE. Paul Magid leads a discussion on the history of the Chautauqua movement with a Q & A at the end of the talk.



