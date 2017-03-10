by Albert Rodriguez - SGN A&E Writer



ANN WILSON

MOORE THEATRE

March 8



If the Moore Theatre had windows, Ann Wilson would have blown them out on Wednesday night. The lead singer of Heart belted out classic hits from the group, some from her solo work and several well-known covers, promptly going on stage at 8pm on the dot and performing for two hours with about a five-minute intermission and wardrobe change.



Wilson opened with a fiery redo of The Who's 'The Real Me,' then ripped into a high voltage rendition of 'Barracuda' backed by an impressive four-piece band. Wearing a red pleated dress with gold embroidery, a black overcoat and black tights, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer practically had the crowd eating out of her hand from the beginning. In fact, some fans kept yelling out to her, saying 'I love you, Ann!' during every single song break.



She sang a slower version of 'What About Love' that gave me chills and wailed on a number called 'Fool No More' that was written a year ago. A bluesy cover of 'I Put a Spell on You' featured those distinct mighty pipes of the 66 year-old artist.



Wilson told everyone that she had 'A lot of memories from this place,' referring to the Moore Theatre, where I can only assume Heart performed some of its earliest shows.



After a short break, the Seattle native returned donning a black dress with a patterned long jacket and sang 'A Million Miles' from Heart's 2012 album Fanatic and put her own spin on The Animals' 'We Gotta Get Out of This Place,' not to mention a performance of The Who's 'Won't Get Fooled Again' that brought the house down. But it was her stirring delivery of 'Alone' that got a standing ovation and loud cheers from the whole audience, ditto for a swingy, acoustic rendition of 'Crazy on You' that closed out the main set.



For an encore, Wilson got the theater on its feet again with a rock-soul version of Buffalo Springfield's 'For What It's Worth' and gorgeously sang 'All I Want to Do is Make Love to You,' which she confessed to not liking at first, though the ballad became one of Heart's most memorable hits.



Similar to Stevie Nick's current tour, Ann Wilson is performing shows with music that she wants to do, not pressured to do the songs that made her a household name. She's done all that, and she'll do it again. But this time it was Wilson being Wilson, and she performed a terrific concert that fans were glad not to have missed.



Her hometown show at the Moore Theatre served as the tour kick off and it continues with appearances in Los Angeles, Denver, Philadelphia, New Orleans and Charleston, South Carolina.



