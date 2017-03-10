SGN's review of The Pajama Game had two incorrect attributions



Editor:



Hello! Though I appreciate the personal shout-out and your upbeat review of our show, ['Winning the Pajama Game' (regarding the 5th Avenue Theatre's recent production of The Pajama Game) SGN, February 24, 2017] it should be noted for the public that the number 'Steam Heat,' the incredible dancing within, and the adorable character voice of that female supporting role were provided by Taryn Darr playing Mae, not by me as Poopsie. I always hope to give as delightful a performance as does Ms. Darr, but alas, it is not in this show.



(It should also be noted that, while Mr. [Allen] Fitzpatrick is a treasured fixture on Seattle stages, he is most certainly enjoying his tour with The Little Mermaid and not tap dancing in our production here at home. Greg Allen, initially mentioned as playing Hines, does indeed play the role each and every performance!)



Thank you! No snark meant - just wish to see credit given where credit is due, especially where Ms. Darr is concerned.



Best regards,

Katherine Strohmaier (Poopsie)



