Seattle Fringe Festival is delighted to welcome you March 23-April 1 to two exciting weekends of performance with more than 30 producers of Theatre, Dance, Improv, Burlesque, Musical, Opera, Drag Performance, Solo Performance, Experimental, Clown, and Performance Art. Seattle Fringe Festival 2017's shows will be presented at Eclectic Theater (1214 10th Ave.) and four Theatre Puget Sound venues (located on the 1st and 4th floors of the Seattle Center Armory). New in 2017, we have added a special FringeProv series to bring Seattle's robust Improv scene to Fringe audiences! All shows run 30-90 minutes. Tickets are available online for $10-15 at http://seattlefringefestival2017.eventbrite.com.



Since 2012, the renewed spark of Seattle Fringe Festival has attracted and cultivated a growing audience of devoted fans, local industry members, curious first-timers, and Puget Sound arts buffs with an adventurous streak. We also aim to introduce Fringe first-timers to a variety of performance genres that may serve as a stepping stone to further theatre enrichment in their lives! With the 2017 Festival, we increase the total cumulative number of productions staged to nearly 100. The 2017 Festival has expanded to produce 50% more artists than in recent years, bringing more than 30 exciting acts to the stage this year alone. We are proud to provide a platform and springboard for artists seeking independent production opportunities in a low-cost environment that makes it possible for them to push their artistic boundaries with relatively low risk. The Pacific Northwest community has passionately supported artists working at the edge of their craft, experimenting with form or content and taking creative risks.



Seattle Fringe Festival is a Program of Theatre Puget Sound, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization providing vital services and advocating for the region's performing artists since 1997.



#SFF2017 #DoTheFringe; www.seattlefringefestival.org; facebook.com/SeattleFringeFestival; twitter.com/SeaFringe



