by Albert Rodriguez - SGN A&E Writer



If you wore black clothes in high school and came off a little bit freakish, chances are you went home and listened to Depeche Mode. They were music gods back in the '80s and '90s, one of the most worshipped new wave bands by the Goth crowd. 'People Are People' got me hooked when I heard it on the radio, and the next thing you know I was scouring every record store where I lived to buy their music. Depeche Mode attracted a mass Gay following; every Gay guy I met in college and soon thereafter was a fan of the group, whose other hits include 'Personal Jesus,' 'Enjoy the Silence,' 'Strangelove' and my personal favorite, 'Everything Counts.' The legendary British act, led by the always-interesting David Gahan, has included Seattle on the Fall 2017 North American leg of its 'Global Spirit Tour,' scheduled to appear October 21 at Key Arena. They're also playing Portland two days later, October 23 at Moda Center. Tickets to see Depeche Mode live are on sale now at all Ticketmaster outlets, or charge by phone at 1-800-745-3000.



Lea Michelle is making her headlining concert debut in Seattle this spring with a May 8 performance at the Moore Theatre. The stage and television actress, known for her work on the Emmy-winning series 'Glee,' has released two albums on her own, 2014's Louder and the forthcoming Places, which is expected to come out later this year, although a specific date has yet to be announced. It's uncertain whether Michelle will only perform her material at the Moore, or if she'll incorporate songs from her Broadway work (Spring Awakening, etc.) and 'Glee' covers onto the set list. What is certain is that she's a very talented vocalist, so she'll definitely be belting out some tunes when she arrives to the Emerald City in a couple of months. Tickets to experience Lea Michelle in concert, priced at $50.25 (GA Balcony) and $60.25-$70.25 (Reserved) are available online at Ticketmaster.com, in person at the Paramount box office, or they may also be purchased by phone at 1-800-745-3000. For more information, visit STGPresents.org.



Other new shows to announce are Lupe Fiasco at the Neptune Theatre on April 28, The Jesus & Mary Chain at The Showbox SoDo on May 23, Father John Misty at the Paramount Theatre on May 24, Ween at Marymoor Park on July 2, The Revolution (Prince's band) at The Showbox Market on July 15 and Portugal. The Man at the Paramount Theatre on July 20. Also, the Charlie Puth concert from last year that was postponed due to illness has been rescheduled for July 9 at Key Arena.



You'll be glad to know that Seattle folk act Fleet Foxes has regrouped, after a six-year break in which some of the members individually launched side projects, and are releasing a new 11-track album titled Crack Up that features the leadoff single 'Third of May / Odaigahara.' The last album Fleet Foxes put out was 2011's Helplessness Blues, a critically acclaimed recording that earned the band a Grammy nomination. An upcoming tour is already in the works.



Finally, RIP to singer-songwriter and record label executive Tommy Page, who helped launch the careers of Green Day, Josh Groban, Michael Buble and Alanis Morissette, before releasing his own material, including the charttopping hit 'I'll Be Your Everything.' Page is survived by his husband Charlie and three children.



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!