by Mark Segal - Philadelphia Gay News



Mr. President:



I write to you today regarding your lifting of the federal guidance on transgender rights in schools. While I am not privy to discussions within your White House, this is viewed by many of us as a victorious win for the bigotry of the Steve Bannon and Vice President Pence parts of your administration - the so-called alt-right constituents. You might regret that advice given to you by this segment of your administration. Here's why.



The order you revoked created no issues of any form of sexual abuse or violence, from shore to shiny shore. The only discourse was not in the schools but among those using the issue as a political football. Since there were no problems with the policy other than politics, why change something that has worked? With your new policy and the anger it is empowering, it is feeding a mob mentality. Some might even call it a backlash at Obama and progressive politically correct America.



Be it what it is, if continued, it will result in one thing: violence. Mr. President, I don't have a crystal ball but I do have something better, which is an old saying that goes: 'History repeats itself.' Using that crystal ball, it becomes obvious that the people in a nation of zealots who suffer during a time of nationalization are the most endangered. And in today's America, that is the transgender community.



What that suggests is that, if we continue on this trajectory, we will arrive at victims of those angry mobs, who are seeking to stamp out all vestiges of political correctness. You've put that target squarely on the backs of our transgender sisters and brothers.



Mr. President, I put you on notice: If blood is spilled, it is on your hands.



Mark Segal, PGN publisher, is the nation's most-award-winning commentator in LGBT media. His recently published best selling memoir, 'And Then I Danced,' is available on Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble or at your favorite bookseller.



