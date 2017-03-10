On Tuesday, March 14, from 6-8pm, Gay City hosts a Community Forum on Host Homes. The meeting will be held at the Calamus Auditorium at Gay City, 517 E. Pike St.



Nationally, 40% of homeless youth identify as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer or Questioning.



Host Homes is a pilot program launched last summer through the Accelerator YMCA. The program connects unstably housed young people, 18-24, with supportive adults and/or families in the community that have a spare room and are willing to provide a safe space while they work towards self-sufficiency. Host Homes is seeking individuals and families willing to host young people in need of temporary support.



The Host Home model was created specifically from the request of young adults who have experienced some length of housing instability. Since last summer, they have successfully placed three young persons with families.



Host Homes wishes to place more than a dozen young adults around King County.



Join Gay City: Seattle's LGBTQ Center, the Pride Foundation, and the Accelerator YMCA in making sure LGBTQ youth find families that want to nurture and support them.



Light refreshments will be served.



