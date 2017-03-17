Meet Greyson, a more-to-love, 7-year-old grey and white domestic shorthair. Greyson is a sweet and gentle fellow who can't wait to meet his new best friends and family. Greyson is a calm, sweet-natured boy who also has a playful side. He likes to chase string toys or bat around balls of wadded-up paper. He is currently cozied up at PetSmart in Bellevue, a Seattle Humane satellite location. Greyson would love to be the only kitty in his new home so he can be loved by his new best friends with all the attention he deserves. Come find him at PetSmart in Bellevue today and welcome him home - you'll be glad you did!



As with all of our cats, Greyson is neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. All of our cats have been tested for Feline Leukemia/FIV and go home with a certificate for an examination by a King County veterinarian and their very own identification tag and collar. PLUS, most cat adoptions include 30 days of pet insurance from Trupanion - a great way to start off on the right paw!



Mia is a beautiful 4-year-old brindle belle with lots of energy, enthusiasm, focus, and determination. Mia enjoys affection and loves to have her hind-end scratched. She is a friendly girl with a lovely smile and a tail that keeps on wagging. Mia likes to chew on Kongs and play with other toys. Mia came to the shelter because her elderly owners are no longer able to physically care for her. Mia is looking for an active and understanding adopter who can provide her with plenty of physical and mental stimulation, as well as an ample supply of tender-loving care. Mia is required to meet any resident dogs and would be more comfortable in a cat-free home.



As with all of our wonderful dogs, Mia has been spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and behavior-tested. She will go home with a certificate for an examination by a King County veterinarian and an identification tag. PLUS, most dog adoptions include 30 days of pet insurance from Trupanion and a training rebate when you complete a dog behavior course - a great way to start off on the right paw!



Great news - 44 cats were adopted during our Read Across America promotion! Thanks for helping us spread the word. Here's our next promotion: Spring into adoption| March 17-19 Seattle Humane celebrates the arrival of spring with our 'Spring into Adoption' event Friday through Sunday with adoption discounts on pets 1 year and up. The sooner you visit - the better the discount! Adoption fees are half off Friday, 30% off Saturday, and 20% off Sunday. Visit Seattle Humane in Bellevue near the junction of I-90 and I-405. See details and adoptable pets at seattlehumane.org.



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!