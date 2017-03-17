SEATTLE MEN'S CHORUS

BORN THIS WAY

MCCAW HALL

April 1-2



Seattle Men's Chorus (SMC) takes the stage at McCaw Hall with Born this Way on April 1 at 8pm and April 2 at 2pm in an inspiring and activist showcase of solidarity towards all LGBTQ youth and individuals. In this heated political climate, with anti-Trans* legislation proliferating on a regular basis, Artistic Director Paul Caldwell is bringing forth a program that celebrates the unique identities of all of us. His artistic inspiration for the concert comes from Lady Gaga's 'Born This Way' lyrics: 'there's nothing wrong with loving who you are!' Singers and audience members rejoice in the stories, challenges, and dreams of a diverse generation of LGBTQ youth. This innovative multimedia concert features a world premiere composition from Latina Transgender composer, Mari Esabel Valverde, as well as pop favorites from Gaga, Pink, Cyndi Lauper, and Rufus Wainwright. Through Seattle Men's Chorus free Youth Ticket Outreach Program, hundreds of students and youth from throughout the Northwest community will be in the audience to celebrate our own diversity.



Tickets to McCaw Hall Seattle performances are $25-$78 and available at www.seattlechoruses.org or over the phone at (206) 388-1400. The Seattle area box office is open Monday through Friday, 11am-6pm.







The Annual FREE Children's Concert is at McCaw Hall on Saturday April 1 at 2pm. The Choruses bring an hour of non-stop music featuring familiar and classic songs that appeal to audiences of all ages. The performance is pumped full of silly costumes, laughter, and audience participation. Tickets are FREE; advance online reservations are recommended and can be made at SeattleChoruses.org.



About Seattle Men's Chorus and Seattle Women's Chorus

The internationally renowned Seattle Men's Chorus (founded 1979) and Seattle Women's Chorus (founded 2002) comprise the largest community choral organization in North America. Both choruses stand out as the largest LGBTQ-identified men's and women's choruses in the world. Along with the small ensembles, Captain Smartypants and Sensible Shoes, the choruses comprise one of the Pacific Northwest's largest, most vibrant and successful music organizations, performing in Seattle's most prestigious venues for an annual audience of more than 30,000 patrons. Flying House Productions is the not-for-profit organization that governs and manages the Choruses. Collectively there are 650+ singing members along with staff, volunteers, and associate members who support both Choruses. They are a leading voice for the LGBTQ community and offer more than 30 outreach events and main stage concert performances annually.



Our Mission:

Our voices transform society through innovative and entertaining programs that build community, illuminate the experiences of LGBTQ people and their allies, expand inclusion, and inspire justice.



Our Vision:

A more harmonious world that celebrates the unique identities and talents of all people.



