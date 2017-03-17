                                 
Friday, Mar 17, 2017
 
search SGN
SERVING SEATTLE AND THE PACIFIC NORTHWEST FOR 43 YEARS!

click to visit advertiser's website

Javascript DHTML Drop Down Menu Powered by dhtml-menu-builder.com

Last Weeks Edition
   
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 




 

 
 

 

 

[Valid RSS]
click to go to advertisers website
to Section One | to Arts & Entertainment
posted Friday, March 17, 2017 - Volume 45 Issue 11
Representative of the Ballard High Thespian Troupe presented a check to Lifelong on March 7th in the amount of $5,441.38
Arts & Entertainment
ALL STORIES
  next story
Representative of the Ballard High Thespian Troupe presented a check to Lifelong on March 7th in the amount of $5,441.38

Representative of the Ballard High Thespian Troupe presented a check to Lifelong on March 7th in the amount of $5,441.38, which was generated by their World AIDS Day benefit Rent concerts. Lifelong Deputy Director, Paul, graciously gave a tour of the Chicken Soup Brigade facility to explain the extensive services Lifelong provides to clients living with HIV/AIDS. Thank you, Lifelong, for the important work you do in our community!

Tell a friend:

Share on Facebook  Share on Facebook

Post to MySpace!Share on MySpace!

    Share on Delicious

Share on StumbleUpon!
Born This Way:

Seattle Men's Chorus stands up for LGBTQ community with Pride
------------------------------
Dance Theatre of Harlem presents intricate program of classic and modern choreography
------------------------------
Seattle Fringe Festival returns March 23-April 1
------------------------------
Representative of the Ballard High Thespian Troupe presented a check to Lifelong on March 7th in the amount of $5,441.38
------------------------------
Yankee Pickney a heart-opening walk to understanding
------------------------------
Centerstage presents world premiere of SQUATCH! THE MUSICAL
------------------------------
Seattle Fringe Festival 2017
------------------------------
Seattle Fringe Festival returns March 23-April 1
------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------
Letters
------------------------------
Seattle Men's Chorus to present empowering concert 'Born This Way' April 1 & 2
------------------------------
Seattle Jewish Film Festival March 25-April 2 Festival highlight: GAY GAZUNT! on March 26
------------------------------
Live action Beast a tone-deaf disappointment
------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
 
 
 
 

gay news feeds gay news readers gay rss gay
http://sgn.org/rss.xml | what is RSS? | Add to Google use Google to set up your RSS feed
SGN Calendar For Mobile Phones http://sgn.org/rssCalendarMobile.xml
SGN Calendar http://sgn.org/rssCalendar.xml

Seattle Gay News - SGN
1707 23rd Ave
Seattle, WA 98122

Phone 206-324-4297
Fax 206-322-7188

email: sgn2@sgn.org
website suggestions: web@sgn.org

copyright Seattle Gay News 2017 - DigitalTeamWorks 2017
USA Gay News American News American Gay News USA American Gay News United States American Lesbian News USA American Lesbian News United States USA News
Pacific Northwest News in Seattle News in Washington State News