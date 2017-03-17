Representative of the Ballard High Thespian Troupe presented a check to Lifelong on March 7th in the amount of $5,441.38, which was generated by their World AIDS Day benefit Rent concerts. Lifelong Deputy Director, Paul, graciously gave a tour of the Chicken Soup Brigade facility to explain the extensive services Lifelong provides to clients living with HIV/AIDS. Thank you, Lifelong, for the important work you do in our community!



