SQUATCH! THE MUSICAL

CENTERSTAGE THEATRE

(@ KNUTZEN FAMILY THEATRE)

March 24-April 9 (Fri-Sun)



Centerstage Theatre proudly presents the world premiere of Squatch! The Musical by Katherine Jett. When sightings of Sasquatch stir up a local town, a group of 8-11 year old aspiring crypto-zoologists, scientists, and cynics resolve to find the elusive creature. Embarking on a journey of discovery, they learn things aren't always as they appear, and even the smallest effort can have a lasting impact on the world around us. Squatch! The Musical is like The Goonies ... plus Sandlot ... plus song and dance. It's a hilarious adventure for the whole family.



Squatch! The Musical is written by local actor and playwright, Katherine Jett. Jett has most recently been seen at Centerstage Theatre in For All That and Sleeping Beauty. Squatch! The Musical is directed by Sara Porkalob. While this is Sara Porkalob's first show at Centerstage Theatre, she is an award winning solo performer, director, and arts activist recently recognized on City Arts' 2017 Future List and is currently serving as Intiman Theatre's 2017 Co-Curator. The music is composed and directed by Adam Quillian. Adam is an active composer, playwright, and musical director in the Greater Seattle arts community. The cast of Squatch! The Musical includes Randall Carpenter, Varsha Raghavan, Sam Turner, Corinne Magin, Warren Haney, Matt De La Cruz, David Huntington-Klein, Annelih Hamilton, and Katya Landau. Squatch! The Musical is suitable for 8 years and older.



TICKETS & LOCATION:



Performances run from March 24 through April 9. Days and times are Fridays and Saturdays - 7:00 pm; Saturdays and Sundays, 2:00 pm. Ticket Prices: $35 for adults, $30 for Seniors/Military, $15 for ages 18 - 25, and $12 for ages 17 & under. The Box Office number is (253) 661-1444. Tickets may also be purchased online at www.CenterstageTheatre.com. Centerstage Theatre's shows are presented at the Knutzen Family Theatre, Dumas Bay Centre, 3200 SW Dash Point Road, Federal Way, WA.



CENTERSTAGE is Federal Way's resident theatre company. Founded in 1977, the company has produced shows at the Knutzen Family Theatre on the shores of Puget Sound since 1998. Artistic Director Alan Bryce and Managing Director Angela Bayler are committed to producing 'innovative, accomplished productions of popular work and new work with the widest possible audience appeal.' In April 2009, the City of Federal Way awarded Centerstage the contract to manage the Knutzen Family Theatre. The contract was renewed in April 2012 and again in 2015.



Courtesy of Centerstage



